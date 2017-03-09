The Lucky Black Cat wrote:

Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.



A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?