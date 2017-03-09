|
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.
A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?
The constant knockers only highlight the negatives, the BOD this the coach that but never offer an alternative or a viable solution.
Like I said name the millionaire waiting to take over.
Name the coach that could do any better under the circumstances.
Name the missing star player/players we could sign.
Never an answer because there aren't any.
The real bad news for the game as a whole is there are already moves being considered to change things again in favor of the SL clubs.
Mr Wigan has commented that the Championship is not a strong competition with only a couple of clubs capable of getting into SL and even if they did would not bring anything so the current format should be scrapped.
He is concerned his crowds are down because of the current 8's structure and wants changes to happen, the fat controller agrees so watch this space because whatever they decide will have everything currently outside SL a distinct second best.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 9:40 am
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Boom.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Thu Mar 09, 2017 10:37 am
Faxlore
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 403
chazzerboy wrote:
Look at Featherstone last season. Overspending but it paid of. Sometimes you have to take a chance and it paid of for Fev. Rather be in their position now with Walton and Mariano to name a couple of their signings.
Its okay living within your means but we will just make up the numbers in the Championship. I for one wont be paying my hard earned money on "also runs".
Haha! You won't spend your hard earned money ? But your happy moaning about the BOD not spending their hard earned money. We all have a responsibility to support our club. Every little helps as the saying goes. RM is a decent coach and working with the skill levels of players available.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:16 pm
Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3251
Location: At a party in my pants
Marshalls a good coach, quite simply he hasn't the tools for the job. Players coming back from close season unfit and overweight, halfbacks who can't be arsed and need to go, forwards who couldn't knock the skin off a rice pudding.
Too many players here who are just going through the motions, if you are a professional sportsman you should strive to be the best that you can be, after all we as fans pay £20 a week to watch you that pays your wages.
Dane Neerriinnnxxxx - Man of steel 2009
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:28 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 23, 2013 12:10 pm
Posts: 26
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
What a fantastic post, I whole heartily agree. I am on the Fax Trust board because I care and believe in the future of the club and want them to succeed. I take the rough with the smooth and although some fans think having a reserve grade is a waste of time, I believe that some of these young lads are the future of our club. 5 players progressed to the first team last season which to me proves how worthwhile it is! So please, to those oozing negativity, let's focus on the broader picture and the future of the club!
Thu Mar 09, 2017 1:36 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11193
Location: blackpool tower circus
Waddy-Fax wrote:
Very true, I think RM is a good Coach, I like watching Fax and will continue to do so,as you say without Finance and a quality Squad his hands are tied, SL is soley interested in itself and doesn't care about Clubs outside SL, we at Leigh have been lucky to have Derek B, I'm not sure another Club can mirror what we achieved last season.
I was at the Shay on Sunday and felt a lot of the Fans feel a bit negative towards the Club, people like yourself, Lucky Black Cat and Living the Dream are the lifeblood of Clubs outside SL, I applaud you, it's not easy ,my concern last week was the lack of youngsters attending, they are the future,we at Leigh have so many coming to our games,I realise it's easy to talk when it doesn't affect your Club, but it's not that long since we were in a similar if not worse state,I think if the Fax players took on board a bit of Tyrer and Ben Kaye enthusiasm, you will be OK..Good Luck for the rest of the season.I may be there again on Sunday.
.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:17 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2205
The club did an excellent free season ticket for under 16s last season and there was around a 500 takeup,unfortunately the way the season panned out meant the vast majority had lost interest by the end.
Thu Mar 09, 2017 2:42 pm
Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3251
Location: At a party in my pants
Losing all those games back end of last season in the every minute counts league did a hell of a lot of damage to this season.
Dane Neerriinnnxxxx - Man of steel 2009