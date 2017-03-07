WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Richard marshall

 
Post a reply

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:12 pm
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 168
Halifax1989 wrote:
Ridiculous post.

A. Are Fev really in a much better position than us in the long term? Is SL any where near realistic for either of us?..

B. How much did they spend?? All their best players were on DR or loan.

C. Would you really want to take that gamble?.. Heads- we're in Fevs position- ever so slightly better than us
Tails- Bust, gone, done


If you want to settle for mediocrity that's up to you. Everyone has a right to a opinion. The point is we are getting left behind by our rivals.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:33 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4668
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
chazzerboy wrote:
If you want to settle for mediocrity that's up to you. Everyone has a right to a opinion. The point is we are getting left behind by our rivals.

left behind by DR only. WHEN not if DR is done away with, fax have young lads and a second team.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:42 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1145
Let's not forget that the Championship is a really competitive league now. Apart from maybe Dewsbury and Hull KR (for different reasons!), there are no easy games now. And those two could improve/falter as well.

Fax are only firing on 2 cylinders at the moment. Do we have more in the tank? We've shown glimpses, and a "midfield general" would seem to be a priority if a) we can find one that's available, and b) have any cash to pay for them. Or maybe invest in one of our own (maybe via a full-time, or maybe "enhanced" contract?) - it would all be down to the individual's personal circumstances. We have a few young half backs/hookers and maybe a leap of faith with one of them might reap dividends?

Next Sunday will tell us a lot about our team. A game we should probably lose (on form and player credentials), but let's see how we go?

Re: Richard marshall

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:17 pm
The Lucky Black Cat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2009 4:52 pm
Posts: 2073
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.

A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?

Re: Richard marshall

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:36 pm
cowfax Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 132
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.

A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?



Here Here. :CLAP:

Re: Richard marshall

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:06 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4668
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.

A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?

here here. :CLAP:
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Re: Richard marshall

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:03 am
Sideshow Bob User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 7:47 am
Posts: 103
Location: Cranwell, Lincs
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.

A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?


I read this forum daily but don't post every often; however, I have to say that this is the best, most intelligent, post I have seen on this forum in a very long time.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:04 am
Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 316
The Lucky Black Cat wrote:
Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.

A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club?


:thumb: :CLAP: Me too
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, faxlad66, Pellon Boy, Sideshow Bob and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,8661,12675,8234,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}