Halifax1989 wrote: Ridiculous post.



A. Are Fev really in a much better position than us in the long term? Is SL any where near realistic for either of us?..



B. How much did they spend?? All their best players were on DR or loan.



C. Would you really want to take that gamble?.. Heads- we're in Fevs position- ever so slightly better than us

Tails- Bust, gone, done



If you want to settle for mediocrity that's up to you. Everyone has a right to a opinion. The point is we are getting left behind by our rivals. If you want to settle for mediocrity that's up to you. Everyone has a right to a opinion. The point is we are getting left behind by our rivals. swifty62

chazzerboy wrote: If you want to settle for mediocrity that's up to you. Everyone has a right to a opinion. The point is we are getting left behind by our rivals.

left behind by DR only. WHEN not if DR is done away with, fax have young lads and a second team. left behind by DR only. WHEN not if DR is done away with, fax have young lads and a second team. been around here long time, thought would start posting........... HXSparky

Let's not forget that the Championship is a really competitive league now. Apart from maybe Dewsbury and Hull KR (for different reasons!), there are no easy games now. And those two could improve/falter as well.



Fax are only firing on 2 cylinders at the moment. Do we have more in the tank? We've shown glimpses, and a "midfield general" would seem to be a priority if a) we can find one that's available, and b) have any cash to pay for them. Or maybe invest in one of our own (maybe via a full-time, or maybe "enhanced" contract?) - it would all be down to the individual's personal circumstances. We have a few young half backs/hookers and maybe a leap of faith with one of them might reap dividends?



Next Sunday will tell us a lot about our team. A game we should probably lose (on form and player credentials), but let's see how we go? The Lucky Black Cat Free-scoring winger



Some people make me sick! All they do is talk negatively and want the coach replacing. RM is a good coach but he is not perfect and has still a lot to learn in a number of areas. But I cant think of a coach who we can afford that is any better than RM. Maybe some of you forget that we nearly didnt have a club 10 years ago. We are lucky that the BoD with RM have made decisions which saved the club from being in a similar situation today. The game just like our club is in a bad situation. No club out there makes money- not even Leeds or Wigan. Every club is reliant on people who put money in. We dont have such a person and so we are struggling to survive just like most of the clubs outside SL. People say we are slipping behind our rivals. Realistically there are 2 teams that have the money and resources to even think about SL- Hull KR and Toronto. Featherstone are reliant on DR to win. But they have no chance of getting even close to SL without a money man. Batley are the same as is London etc. We are where we are- We are a PT team with little money. If we make the Top 4 we have over achieved. It makes no sense for us to risk everything to try and make the top 4. Even if we get in to the top 4 the chances of us getting in to SL are very slim.



A fan supports his team no matter what. Sadly some people will only follow Fax if we over achieve or play russian roulette in being a top 4 team. If you want us to do better than put more money behind the club. Some people who are now calling for RM to be sacked are the same that wanted Harrison, Calland and Farrell out. Its very rare at this level to find a Super Coach especially one that will come to a Club with little money. We have people moaning about the board. Well why dont you put the money and time in of Mr Mcnamara, Mr Steele, Mr Riley etc? I am sure they would welcome the extra money and help. Some people need to get behind the club and support it more instead of always bitching and moaning. We all wish things was better. But moaning and groaning is not going to help one bit. But supporting the players and helping the club with funds and volunterring to help the club will help the club. Of the moaners and groaners how many are part of the Supporters trust and how many have offered time and effort in volunteering to help the club? cowfax Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Here Here. Here Here. swifty62

here here. here here. been around here long time, thought would start posting........... Sideshow Bob

I read this forum daily but don't post every often; however, I have to say that this is the best, most intelligent, post I have seen on this forum in a very long time. I read this forum daily but don't post every often; however, I have to say that this is the best, most intelligent, post I have seen on this forum in a very long time. Pellon Boy Strong-running second rower



c}