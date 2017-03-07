Richard needs and deserves a bit more time for me, possibly even next season, he made a punt on an academy over full time, it was optimistic and unrealistic to hope it would come good straight away. But we've got a few good lads that are holding their own and showing promise, fingers crossed people like Charesworth, O'Brien and others don't slip through the net so easily in the future. For too many years we have seen Fax lads starring in SL and Amatuer Clubs doing the town proud, there's no excuse for the Semi/Professional RL club not to be tapping into this better.
We ain't got no brass, so its our only route im afraid. It might just work, Matt Calland was always a boom or bust coach, and lets face it having players like Berwick, Gleeson, Penky, Holroyd and Black (when he had confidence) all in the same team is not possible in most era's. Stick with Richard and be patient.