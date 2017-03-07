WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:03 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7387
chazzerboy wrote:
Give him time. Still think he's a decent coach and comes across very well in interviews. He cant help if the board lack ambition.


In what sense? In that they wont spend money we do not have to try and protect the future of the club? Would you rather they went down the Bradford route? How is that working out for them playing in champ 2 next season?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:12 am
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2203
hooligan27 wrote:
Matt Calland could attract players. Marshall is clueless in what makes a good championship player. The sooner people stop hanging out is backside the better. He as no clue how to get the team attacking.
That's harsh i think he knows what needed,just not the affordable quality out there.Could do with a couple of Cuthbertsons in our pack but that's not viable.By signing a super league hooker it gives our forwards more chance with fast distribution to retreating defences.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:21 am
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1144
I think it was more that Martin Hall could attract players when Matt Calland was coach. It was exciting watching Fax under MC, but he was a bit too much "one of the lads" with the players.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:36 am
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2203
Wasn't exciting watching the defence.74-46 scores don't cut it with me,leave that to basketball.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:42 am
HXSparky
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1144
64-44 if you're thinking of that crazy game at Featherstone in 2008?

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:49 am
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2203
Gateshead home springs to mind but there were a few.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:58 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7387
People forget that there were calls for Callands head after the NRC defeat against Hunslet. Didn't we go on to win the grand final that year........

Obviously Im not suggesting anything of the like will happen this year its just that fans have very selective memories when things are not going well.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:36 pm
chazzerboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 166
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
In what sense? In that they wont spend money we do not have to try and protect the future of the club? Would you rather they went down the Bradford route? How is that working out for them playing in champ 2 next season?



Look at Featherstone last season. Overspending but it paid of. Sometimes you have to take a chance and it paid of for Fev. Rather be in their position now with Walton and Mariano to name a couple of their signings.
Its okay living within your means but we will just make up the numbers in the Championship. I for one wont be paying my hard earned money on "also runs".

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:23 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1324
Location: Halifax
Richard needs and deserves a bit more time for me, possibly even next season, he made a punt on an academy over full time, it was optimistic and unrealistic to hope it would come good straight away. But we've got a few good lads that are holding their own and showing promise, fingers crossed people like Charesworth, O'Brien and others don't slip through the net so easily in the future. For too many years we have seen Fax lads starring in SL and Amatuer Clubs doing the town proud, there's no excuse for the Semi/Professional RL club not to be tapping into this better.

We ain't got no brass, so its our only route im afraid. It might just work, Matt Calland was always a boom or bust coach, and lets face it having players like Berwick, Gleeson, Penky, Holroyd and Black (when he had confidence) all in the same team is not possible in most era's. Stick with Richard and be patient.

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:56 pm
Halifax1989
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 266
chazzerboy wrote:
Look at Featherstone last season. Overspending but it paid of. Sometimes you have to take a chance and it paid of for Fev. Rather be in their position now with Walton and Mariano to name a couple of their signings.
Its okay living within your means but we will just make up the numbers in the Championship. I for one wont be paying my hard earned money on "also runs".


Ridiculous post.

A. Are Fev really in a much better position than us in the long term? Is SL any where near realistic for either of us?..

B. How much did they spend?? All their best players were on DR or loan.

C. Would you really want to take that gamble?.. Heads- we're in Fevs position- ever so slightly better than us
Tails- Bust, gone, done
c}