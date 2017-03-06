WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:15 pm
Halifax1989
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 265
I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.

Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:41 pm
Pellon Boy
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 11:44 am
Posts: 315
Halifax1989 wrote:
I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.

Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.


I agree with you.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:45 pm
chazzerboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 165
Give him time. Still think he's a decent coach and comes across very well in interviews. He cant help if the board lack ambition. I stated last season a player like Sammut could of transformed us into a top four team. Unfortunately we are not in a position to sign players of his quality. Our decision makers are not quite smart or good enough. Cant knock the forwards or backs. We just lack that quality in those key positions to make us a top four team.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:13 pm
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 598
Halifax1989 wrote:
I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.

Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.


Spot on. :CLAP:

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:42 am
faxlad66
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed May 27, 2009 4:32 pm
Posts: 1709
Location: BRI Maternity unit
The Sleaze wrote:
Gaz Moore wasn't Marshalls signing, that was down to Ian Croad. But recruitment aside you should still be able to coach players attacking structures/moves regardless of ability. Our attack is flat with no dummy runners and limited options, that ultimately comes down to poor coaching



Sorry Mr Sleaze but this is totally untrue. Richard wanted Gaz and Ian Croad went out and got him, effectively doing his job to recruit who the coach wants. Where these stories come from is beyond me.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:37 am
Rotherham Fev Fan
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3743
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
faxlad66 wrote:
Sorry Mr Sleaze but this is totally untrue. Richard wanted Gaz and Ian Croad went out and got him, effectively doing his job to recruit who the coach wants. Where these stories come from is beyond me.
i heard the same....
At least he didn't suggest getting Liam walmsley and keegan hurst at the same time like Bastian did!!!
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:24 am
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2341
Halifax1989 wrote:
I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.

Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.


It was a 2 way thing, RM took a leap in coming to Fax and the BOD took one at least as big choosing him ahead of some of the more established coaches who applied for the job.
Apart from his background it was how he came across at the interview stage where he clinched it.
Since then the BOD have taken a second leap by awarding a contract extension to an admittedly inexperienced coach who's side had started to show signs of falling off the pace after year 1.
It's also worth noting that since the first season the club has changed at BOD level after all the above happened, losing the backing of Tony Abbott has had a significant impact on the clubs finances.
We are in a tough competition trying to compete with full time sides who have more money than we have and other teams that are DR up to the eyeballs and the rest who all want to win so it's no surprise we could and likely will lose a few games.
It's no one persons fault or even anybody's fault it's just how things are are the moment.

As an after thought having said the above mistakes have been made where RM must have been involved, the money from year 1 could have been used better, more than a few signings have proved not up to the job and it's a results based sport not based on leaps or sentiment and someone has to bear responsibility and ultimately accountability, it goes with the job.
Last edited by faxcar on Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:34 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:29 am
hooligan27
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 240
Matt Calland could attract players. Marshall is clueless in what makes a good championship player. The sooner people stop hanging out is backside the better. He as no clue how to get the team attacking.
c}