Halifax1989 wrote: I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.



Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.

It was a 2 way thing, RM took a leap in coming to Fax and the BOD took one at least as big choosing him ahead of some of the more established coaches who applied for the job.Apart from his background it was how he came across at the interview stage where he clinched it.Since then the BOD have taken a second leap by awarding a contract extension to an admittedly inexperienced coach who's side had started to show signs of falling off the pace after year 1.It's also worth noting that since the first season the club has changed at BOD level after all the above happened, losing the backing of Tony Abbott has had a significant impact on the clubs finances.We are in a tough competition trying to compete with full time sides who have more money than we have and other teams that are DR up to the eyeballs and the rest who all want to win so it's no surprise we could and likely will lose a few games.It's no one persons fault or even anybody's fault it's just how things are are the moment.As an after thought having said the above mistakes have been made where RM must have been involved, the money from year 1 could have been used better, more than a few signings have proved not up to the job and it's a results based sport not based on leaps or sentiment and someone has to bear responsibility and ultimately accountability, it goes with the job.