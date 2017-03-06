I don't think people appreciate the leap that RM took when joining us. He was very highly rated at Warrington and his job was secure. I doubt that hes on much more money (if any) now with us, and as the head coach his job security is out the window. Sports fans are fickle in general but reading this board sometimes I really despair.



Hes a young, inexperienced coach. He's not perfect, some of his signings have been very poor. But he's only going to improve as a coach, and he's already shown his value in his first season with us.