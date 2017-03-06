Dbvada wrote: I dont know Mr Croad, but I believe we were told his position in recruitment is to manage the budget on behalf of the BoD not choose players. That is a very important position and one which ensures the club remains solvent.



If it's true he is choosing or influencing Richard for anything other than cost and available funds then there is something wrong as he probably hasn't the experience or skills set to add value in this area, despite all the excellent work he has done round the club over the years.



The other point I would make is that at least Richard fronts up after every game (agree with him or not) we hear nothing from our BoD unless they want our money. I wonder if the clique of fans that dine each week know more than the rest of us?

I understand the frustration but what do people really want the BOD to be saying? As fans we really have no right to know the inner workings of the club but because our club is now so small it feels like a small family and people think they have a right to know what is going on. Do fans of SL teams have any idea of the inner workings of their teams? People seem to forget the BOD are also Fax fans and they too are digging in to their pockets to try and help the club survive. As fans sometimes we have to do the same, and if people do not want to that is their choice and also fine.