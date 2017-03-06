WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:57 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3742
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Gaz Moore :lol: :lol:
Is it alright for me to just have a chuckle at this one just here???
I think my quotes on his move to fax can be found elsewhere on this forum many pages back.... I should have put money on how it would turn out...
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:00 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2197
Feel free we had a chuckle at Rochdale....:)

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:02 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 118
mr t hall wrote:
D'ont like rumours that the coach has no influence on players brought in,it's unsettling and rarely true anyway.Moore was an excellent signing up until the bash last season. What's more previlent is what's happened to him since and why.Be interesting to hear GFB comments on your post.....:)


I dont know Mr Croad, but I believe we were told his position in recruitment is to manage the budget on behalf of the BoD not choose players. That is a very important position and one which ensures the club remains solvent.

If it's true he is choosing or influencing Richard for anything other than cost and available funds then there is something wrong as he probably hasn't the experience or skills set to add value in this area, despite all the excellent work he has done round the club over the years.

The other point I would make is that at least Richard fronts up after every game (agree with him or not) we hear nothing from our BoD unless they want our money. I wonder if the clique of fans that dine each week know more than the rest of us?

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:41 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7383
mr t hall wrote:
D'ont like rumours that the coach has no influence on players brought in,it's unsettling and rarely true anyway.Moore was an excellent signing up until the bash last season.What's more previlent is what's happened to him since and why.Be interesting to hear GFB comments on your post.....:)


:lol: :lol: Don't be winding the Town fans(or Flea) up.

In all honesty though i can't imagine RM to be the type of coach who is going to let other people at the club sign players. The way I see it is for whatever reason we could not bring the players we wanted in but RM decided he still wanted another HB and Moore was probably the best that was available at that time. Its the first suggestion Ive seen to suggest that our BOD choose which players to sign though.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:43 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7383
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Gaz Moore :lol: :lol:
Is it alright for me to just have a chuckle at this one just here???
I think my quotes on his move to fax can be found elsewhere on this forum many pages back.... I should have put money on how it would turn out...


I bet there was more than a few doubts after the Summer Bash when he tore fev a new one. I know from a Fax fan point of view by that time I thought he was going to prove everyone wrong as we were flying high.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:53 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7383
Dbvada wrote:
I dont know Mr Croad, but I believe we were told his position in recruitment is to manage the budget on behalf of the BoD not choose players. That is a very important position and one which ensures the club remains solvent.

If it's true he is choosing or influencing Richard for anything other than cost and available funds then there is something wrong as he probably hasn't the experience or skills set to add value in this area, despite all the excellent work he has done round the club over the years.

The other point I would make is that at least Richard fronts up after every game (agree with him or not) we hear nothing from our BoD unless they want our money. I wonder if the clique of fans that dine each week know more than the rest of us?


I understand the frustration but what do people really want the BOD to be saying? As fans we really have no right to know the inner workings of the club but because our club is now so small it feels like a small family and people think they have a right to know what is going on. Do fans of SL teams have any idea of the inner workings of their teams? People seem to forget the BOD are also Fax fans and they too are digging in to their pockets to try and help the club survive. As fans sometimes we have to do the same, and if people do not want to that is their choice and also fine.

Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:47 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3742
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I bet there was more than a few doubts after the Summer Bash when he tore fev a new one. I know from a Fax fan point of view by that time I thought he was going to prove everyone wrong as we were flying high.

I remember us debating this at length at the time fax signed him.
New club fans feels your coach will get the best out of him and will improve your club.
Old club fans declare him as being sheeite and scoff at the signing. Those are the forum rules :lol:
I genuinely believe he's ok against poor sides and yes he did rip us apart last year.... we were poor.
Often goes hiding.... didn't want him.at fev. Glad he went to a rival.
Now.... you've engaged with me on different fora over the years and read enough of my sheeite to know where my boundaries of decency and pee taking are......
But in all honesty.... do you think fax have had value for money???
I probably wouldn't answer that of an existing fev player
Re: Richard marshall

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:48 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3742
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
mr t hall wrote:
Feel free we had a chuckle at Rochdale....:)

Of course you did.... thems the rules :lol:
c}