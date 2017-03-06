Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I bet there was more than a few doubts after the Summer Bash when he tore fev a new one. I know from a Fax fan point of view by that time I thought he was going to prove everyone wrong as we were flying high.
I remember us debating this at length at the time fax signed him.
New club fans feels your coach will get the best out of him and will improve your club.
Old club fans declare him as being sheeite and scoff at the signing. Those are the forum rules
I genuinely believe he's ok against poor sides and yes he did rip us apart last year.... we were poor.
Often goes hiding.... didn't want him.at fev. Glad he went to a rival.
Now.... you've engaged with me on different fora over the years and read enough of my sheeite to know where my boundaries of decency and pee taking are......
But in all honesty.... do you think fax have had value for money???
I probably wouldn't answer that of an existing fev player