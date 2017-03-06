mr t hall wrote: D'ont like rumours that the coach has no influence on players brought in,it's unsettling and rarely true anyway.Moore was an excellent signing up until the bash last season. What's more previlent is what's happened to him since and why.Be interesting to hear GFB comments on your post.....

I dont know Mr Croad, but I believe we were told his position in recruitment is to manage the budget on behalf of the BoD not choose players. That is a very important position and one which ensures the club remains solvent.If it's true he is choosing or influencing Richard for anything other than cost and available funds then there is something wrong as he probably hasn't the experience or skills set to add value in this area, despite all the excellent work he has done round the club over the years.The other point I would make is that at least Richard fronts up after every game (agree with him or not) we hear nothing from our BoD unless they want our money. I wonder if the clique of fans that dine each week know more than the rest of us?