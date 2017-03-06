I wondered how long it would take for the knives to come out for Richard this season.



We are 5 games into the season, and whilst we may not have set the world alight to me things are better than at the end of last season.



The Toulouse game is one we really should have won, and without the injuries before and during the game maybe it would have been different.



What is did highlight for me was the lack of quality at halfback. Scott didn't have his best game yesterday, but on his day can still be a devastating player at this level. Johnno on the other hand just does not cut the mustard for me. All he brings is the little scoot - and is that really effective on a day like yesterday??



To me we need to be looking to offload 2 or 3 players and bringing in someone of real quality. I don't think we are that far away - look at the difference O'Brien has made since he came in. But the half back situation is one that needs solving and quickly.