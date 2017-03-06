WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard marshall

Post a reply

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:07 am
He needs to go and fans need to stop hanging out is backside. He got us to the top 4 with Harrisons team. Since then his recruitment as been cr@p. Eg gaz Moore how much his he on. We should of gone forward with the money instead wasted it on a training camp abroad TV for a season and the reserves and players who were a waste of space. Another one I can think of is Sam Smeaton.

Why did he not select Wilkinson yesterday he is a far better hooker than Robbins and as speEd to move us about. At the moment the on field is boring and no wonder people are not coming

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:29 am
Thought attendance at 1200 plus was reasonable considering.Recruitment has been garbage/non existent will agree,star Australian signing got 10 minutes yesterday with only 16 men for most of game !!!

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:51 am
Comments like I thought we had enough quality so I chose to not use the dual reg. Says it all

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:53 am
"Star". Wouldn't stand out in a Pennine league game. These agents for unknown Aussies can certainly give them " the big licks!"

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:59 am
jeffvickers wrote:
"Star". Wouldn't stand out in a Pennine league game. These agents for unknown Aussies can certainly give them " the big licks!"

At a complete loss as to why we signed him.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:28 am
I wondered how long it would take for the knives to come out for Richard this season.

We are 5 games into the season, and whilst we may not have set the world alight to me things are better than at the end of last season.

The Toulouse game is one we really should have won, and without the injuries before and during the game maybe it would have been different.

What is did highlight for me was the lack of quality at halfback. Scott didn't have his best game yesterday, but on his day can still be a devastating player at this level. Johnno on the other hand just does not cut the mustard for me. All he brings is the little scoot - and is that really effective on a day like yesterday??

To me we need to be looking to offload 2 or 3 players and bringing in someone of real quality. I don't think we are that far away - look at the difference O'Brien has made since he came in. But the half back situation is one that needs solving and quickly.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:43 am
Think Marshall's made his mistakes, but he's a young coach, and to be expected (but not excused). We just don't have the quality of players, as the saying goes you can't 'polish a tuurd'. Recruitment has been poor, how much of this is down to Marshall I don't know. I'm not sure Daryl Powell could do much with this lot. Marshall has his faults but am just not sure how much is down to him - it all stems from the lack of cash and wider apathy around the club at the moment.

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:19 am
Had the cash last season and he signed Cr@p the half back he signed cant even make the 19

