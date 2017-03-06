He needs to go and fans need to stop hanging out is backside. He got us to the top 4 with Harrisons team. Since then his recruitment as been cr@p. Eg gaz Moore how much his he on. We should of gone forward with the money instead wasted it on a training camp abroad TV for a season and the reserves and players who were a waste of space. Another one I can think of is Sam Smeaton.
Why did he not select Wilkinson yesterday he is a far better hooker than Robbins and as speEd to move us about. At the moment the on field is boring and no wonder people are not coming
Why did he not select Wilkinson yesterday he is a far better hooker than Robbins and as speEd to move us about. At the moment the on field is boring and no wonder people are not coming