Re: Marvel

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:51 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 75
I'm going to bed, that's 2 threads in a row that read like some kind of spoof spinal tap script

apart from a 6 year old who doubtless already has spiderman jim jams, who the hell would want a captain america inspired trinity kit

ffsake, this is RL not ******** Disney World....ya packa dingbats......lets not, just NOT throw the stupid arsed wildcats tag in the bin just to replace it with the bladdy Lion King

damnit

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:35 am
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: Back of the North stand
If it costs Wakey nowt but they get some exposure and money, why not? If there are any costs to the club I'm sure MC would make sure they stack up

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 7:25 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9018
Location: wakefield
The NRL ones are great.
It's a one off for publicity and extra merchandise. Why not?

I hope we keep the design close to our kit though. A couple of this year's aussie kits are stretching away too far.
The NRL ones are great.
It's a one off for publicity and extra merchandise. Why not?

I hope we keep the design close to our kit though. A couple of this year's aussie kits are stretching away too far.

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:57 am
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 86
Image

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:59 am
Spookdownunder

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 86
Image

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:42 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5778
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Upanunder wrote:
apart from a 6 year old who doubtless already has spiderman jim jams, who the hell would want a captain america inspired trinity kit


I thought the Magic Weekend shirt was one of the most boring shirts we've produced recently but bought a couple as part of the "Magic Weekend" event and to support the club Similar the Santa one for the Leeds friendly a few years back.
I think a Marvel inspired shirt would prove more popular than either of those two shirts. Hope there's the smaller sizes so the younger members of my extended family can benefit from "prezzies".
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Marvel

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:33 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7585
Spookdownunder wrote:
Image


That is a top design and plenty of fans would be willing to hand over their hard earned cash for one of those, or similar.
