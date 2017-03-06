Upanunder wrote: apart from a 6 year old who doubtless already has spiderman jim jams, who the hell would want a captain america inspired trinity kit



I thought the Magic Weekend shirt was one of the most boring shirts we've produced recently but bought a couple as part of the "Magic Weekend" event and to support the club Similar the Santa one for the Leeds friendly a few years back.I think a Marvel inspired shirt would prove more popular than either of those two shirts. Hope there's the smaller sizes so the younger members of my extended family can benefit from "prezzies".