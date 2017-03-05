WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Heritage website update

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:02 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 392
I posted on here a few weeks back about the launch of my website www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com, a site dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington.

I will shortly be releasing a major piece of work on the site, covering player records relating to every competitive Wire game ever played, going back to 1886. Keep an eye on my Facebook page for further details on the release date: https://www.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyheritage/

In the meantime, if you have any requests for what you would like to see on the site next, please let me know, as it will help me plan the next developments.

Re: Heritage website update

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 6:47 am
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 406
Just started reading this history section on the website and am very impressed. Easy to read and an interesting read. I suspect this will keep me occupied on the train for some time - especially with the planned updates. Well done - no doubt this will become an important and useful online resource.

Re: Heritage website update

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:29 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 392
jj86 wrote:
Just started reading this history section on the website and am very impressed. Easy to read and an interesting read. I suspect this will keep me occupied on the train for some time - especially with the planned updates. Well done - no doubt this will become an important and useful online resource.


Thanks for the kind words jj - hope it's made the commute a bit easier this week :-)

Keep an eye on the site over the weekend. I am going to do a phased release of the players records (mainly as I need a trip to the Warrington library to confirm something relating to one of our pre-Northern Union players before I can finalise this!), but I plan to have uploaded our season-by-season charts from 1895 - 1915, together with a complete record of post-1895 players, by the end of the weekend.

Re: Heritage website update

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:28 am
EVVO
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 9:20 pm
Posts: 536
Location: The posh side of Lowton
Hi NtW. This looks like it's got the makings of a great site. Hope you keep progressing. I will keep an eye on this and I'm not even a Wire supporter.

Re: Heritage website update

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:04 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 392
Just to let anyone who is interested (and those who aren't!) know, I've just done the first release of player records onto the site. There's a full list of players' records post-1895, together with a season-by-season breakdown from 1996-2016 (a slight change to my original plan to start at 1895 & work forwards, as thought the more recent stuff might be of interest to a wider audience). Apologies this is a few days later than earlier advertised.

Enjoy: https://www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com/players

I'll be adding more season-by-season records in the coming week or so, so keep an eye on updates here: https://www.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyheritage/

Re: Heritage website update

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:07 am
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8379
Nice :-) Seems a bit of a duplication of this though http://wolvesplayers.thisiswarrington.c ... asp?code=A or is your data different ?

Re: Heritage website update

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:16 am
NtW
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 392
Wires71 wrote:
Nice :-) Seems a bit of a duplication of this though http://wolvesplayers.thisiswarrington.c ... asp?code=A or is your data different ?


Using your link Wires71, that data only goes up to 2004 though? Wikipedia has a full list which is up-to-date, but I don't believe the season-be-season data is available anywhere on the web (and I only know of one other person who has this complete record electronically).

The 'new' bit of data will be the information going back to our first competitive game in 1886. This will correct what is a fundamental omission in my eyes, being the failure to recognise the pre-1895 games and players. I will be launching a campaign as part of that release to get official recognition for the 'forgotten' players from this era.

Re: Heritage website update

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:20 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8379
NtW wrote:
Using your link Wires71, that data only goes up to 2004 though? Wikipedia has a full list which is up-to-date, but I don't believe the season-be-season data is available anywhere on the web (and I only know of one other person who has this complete record electronically).

The 'new' bit of data will be the information going back to our first competitive game in 1886. This will correct what is a fundamental omission in my eyes, being the failure to recognise the pre-1895 games and players. I will be launching a campaign as part of that release to get official recognition for the 'forgotten' players from this era.


It's really great you are doing this. :CLAP:

