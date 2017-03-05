I posted on here a few weeks back about the launch of my website www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com, a site dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington.
I will shortly be releasing a major piece of work on the site, covering player records relating to every competitive Wire game ever played, going back to 1886. Keep an eye on my Facebook page for further details on the release date: https://www.facebook.com/warringtonrugbyheritage/
In the meantime, if you have any requests for what you would like to see on the site next, please let me know, as it will help me plan the next developments.
