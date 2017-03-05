NtW wrote:

Using your link Wires71, that data only goes up to 2004 though? Wikipedia has a full list which is up-to-date, but I don't believe the season-be-season data is available anywhere on the web (and I only know of one other person who has this complete record electronically).



The 'new' bit of data will be the information going back to our first competitive game in 1886. This will correct what is a fundamental omission in my eyes, being the failure to recognise the pre-1895 games and players. I will be launching a campaign as part of that release to get official recognition for the 'forgotten' players from this era.