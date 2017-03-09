Seems to me that nearly everyone got stuck in.
I can't remember a game when I felt so spoiled for choice when it came to man of the match.
We debated this on the way home. No-one could deny young Liam his accolade for scoring four tries, but you could also have given it to Williams, Farrell, Escare, etc.
Lockers looked like a spring chicken again, Joel looked strong, Powell had a great game.
A very good night at the office for all concerned.
