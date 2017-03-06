WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire - Thursday

Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:46 pm
We were up against it all last year and won the GF. We're already up against it this season too! When you think of the quality that won't be available on Thursday it's astonishing that we have the strength in depth to still be in with a shout!
Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, Tierney would make a heck of a backline in its own right! Add McIllorum, Sutton and Bateman and there's some real aggression missing out!
I'd go with Escare, Marshall, Gelling, Tomkins, Forsyth, Williams, Leuluai, FPN, Powell, Flower, Isa, Farrell, Lockers, Clubb, Tautai, Bretherton & Navarette.

Re: Wire - Thursday

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:33 pm
The injuries are water off a ducks back nowadays aren't they. I'm be worried if it were a semi final or a final but ultimately there isn't a great deal of pressure on us and we can throw caution to the wind. The saving grace for me is that we don't have a great deal of disruption to our pivots in Escare, Williams, Leuluai, Powell and Lockers. That gives us a fair shout.

I'm really looking forward to seeing what Liam Forsyth and Jack Wells can do. I believe Forsyth has been flying on loan at Swinton and Wells was England's best player on the academy tour of Australia.

Re: Wire - Thursday

Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:14 am
Spot on mate. So much for every minute matters eh? Even if the likes of Bateman were 75% fit it's not worth risking them!

Re: Wire - Thursday

Tue Mar 07, 2017 9:14 am
Spot on mate. So much for every minute matters eh? Even if the likes of Bateman were touch and go it's not worth risking them!

Re: Wire - Thursday

Tue Mar 07, 2017 10:00 am
I'm hoping Wells gets a shot, he is a very promising player and surely we don't want four props on the bench. Will be interesting to see who is picked between Davies/Forsyth and Bretherton/Navarette
Re: Wire - Thursday

Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:10 am
Grimmy wrote:
I'm hoping Wells gets a shot, he is a very promising player and surely we don't want four props on the bench. Will be interesting to see who is picked between Davies/Forsyth and Bretherton/Navarette


Bretherton was due to play on Friday v Leigh but felt a strain on his hamstring, so I suppose Wigan will wait and see if that is now o.k. If not then Navarette will most likely play.
Re: Wire - Thursday

Tue Mar 07, 2017 11:19 am
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8424288
c}