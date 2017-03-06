The injuries are water off a ducks back nowadays aren't they. I'm be worried if it were a semi final or a final but ultimately there isn't a great deal of pressure on us and we can throw caution to the wind. The saving grace for me is that we don't have a great deal of disruption to our pivots in Escare, Williams, Leuluai, Powell and Lockers. That gives us a fair shout.



I'm really looking forward to seeing what Liam Forsyth and Jack Wells can do. I believe Forsyth has been flying on loan at Swinton and Wells was England's best player on the academy tour of Australia.