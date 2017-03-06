We were up against it all last year and won the GF. We're already up against it this season too! When you think of the quality that won't be available on Thursday it's astonishing that we have the strength in depth to still be in with a shout!

Tomkins, Manfredi, Gildart, Burgess, Tierney would make a heck of a backline in its own right! Add McIllorum, Sutton and Bateman and there's some real aggression missing out!

I'd go with Escare, Marshall, Gelling, Tomkins, Forsyth, Williams, Leuluai, FPN, Powell, Flower, Isa, Farrell, Lockers, Clubb, Tautai, Bretherton & Navarette.