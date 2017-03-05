Will be a tough game this with our injuries and wire desperate for a win. Can see them just edging it.
Escare
Marshall
Isa
Tomkins
Gelling
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
FPN
Farrell
Lockers
Tautai
Clubb
Bretherton
Forsyth
I've picked my team assuming all injured players won't be available also don't have much knowledge of the under 21s which is why I've got Gelling on the wing and isa and Tomkins at centre. Anyone know of any young wingers ready to make that step other than Marshall?
