WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire - Thursday

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wire - Thursday

 
Post a reply

Wire - Thursday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:40 pm
FIOS User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2010 5:06 pm
Posts: 3260
Will be a tough game this with our injuries and wire desperate for a win. Can see them just edging it.

Escare
Marshall
Isa
Tomkins
Gelling
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
FPN
Farrell
Lockers

Tautai
Clubb
Bretherton
Forsyth


I've picked my team assuming all injured players won't be available also don't have much knowledge of the under 21s which is why I've got Gelling on the wing and isa and Tomkins at centre. Anyone know of any young wingers ready to make that step other than Marshall?
Please support Joining Jack and run the Wigan 10k on 6th September 2015. Details at http://www.wigan10k.co.uk

Re: Wire - Thursday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:02 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20706
Location: WIGAN
Wire will be desperate to get their first win on the board so it's important we don't let them get off to a flier.

Hopefully one or two of the doubts will pull through but if not I'd go-

Escare
Marshall Gelling Tomkins Forsyth
Williams Leuluai
Flower Powell Nuuausala
Farrell Isa Lockers

Subs-Clubb Tautai Bretherton M Davies

Hopefully Bateman will be ok and if he is then I'd drop Joel down to the bench in place of Macauley Davies and start Bateman at centre.

Re: Wire - Thursday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:05 pm
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1588
Escare
Davies
Gelling
Bateman
Marshall
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Farrell
Isa
SOL

Tomkins
Clubb
Tautai
Forsyth/Breatherton

Least disprution comes from playing the kids on the wing, Gelling and Bateman two good defensive centres. Still pace in the side.

Just expect to be peppered with high kicks from brown and Patton but we'll have to deal with them!


Big chance for Wigan to go 8 points clear of Wire so early in the comp, means little chance we'll be going to HJ in a playoff game.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Wire - Thursday

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:16 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5136
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
NSW wrote:
Escare
Davies
Gelling
Bateman
Marshall
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
Powell
Flower
Farrell
Isa
SOL

Tomkins
Clubb
Tautai
Forsyth/Breatherton

Least disprution comes from playing the kids on the wing, Gelling and Bateman two good defensive centres. Still pace in the side.

Just expect to be peppered with high kicks from brown and Patton but we'll have to deal with them!


Big chance for Wigan to go 8 points clear of Wire so early in the comp, means little chance we'll be going to HJ in a playoff game.


we'll be in different leagues by playoff time....!!
we have 1 strong running centre who doesn't have a pass in him...other than him (Atkins) the remaining Three quarters will most likely be two stop gap wingers and Rhys Evans :shock:

Patten and Brown don't link up and look positive strangers on the field. Our pack is poor and clearly waiting for Chris Hill to come back.
You don't have a back rower as defensively weak as Savelio.

your Bench is far stronger than ours. Matty Blythe what on earth ...??

oh and your coach gives a poop when your team loses.

see you Thursday..... :CHEERS:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Wire - Thursday

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:07 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 751
Location: Around the three Sisters
When is Gildart back and Bateman.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: adi, Ashton Bears, Norris Cole, S_Riley and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,3611,23275,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}