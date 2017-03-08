WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:55 am
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 282
WAR 4
HFC 6
LEE 4
LEI 6
SAL 12
CAS 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 10:44 am
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 113
Location: Drifting on the breeze
WIG 14
HFC 20
LEE 6
LEI 12
WAK 14
CAS 24
-Xyk

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:29 pm
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 203
WAR 4
HFC 7
LEE 4
LEI 10
SAL 8
CAS 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:33 pm
Carisma HFC User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jan 07, 2003 5:44 pm
Posts: 545
Location: South of Heaven
WIG 6
HFC 8
CAT 12
LEI 4
WAK 2
CAS 18
Sometimes say nothing!!!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:57 pm
rhinos_bish Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 6
WAR 4
HFC 8
CAT 6
LEI 10
WAK 2
CAS 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 3:11 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4818
WAR by 6
HFC by 8
CAT by 12
LEI by 10
WAK by 10
CAS by 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 5:52 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 610
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
WIG 8
HFC 10
CAT 14
LEI 8
SAL 8
CAS 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:56 pm
rhinos69 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 326
WIG 8
HFC 10
LEE 4
LEI 6
SAL 4
CAS 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:28 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 145
WAR 12
HFC 10
LEE 2
LEI 6
SAL 8
CAS 12

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 7:38 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 199
WAR 3
HFC 16
CAT 10
LEI 4
WAK 2
CAS 20
Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, Emagdnim13, Fieldheadrhino, Frosties., Gotcha, Itchy Arsenal, Les Norton, loiner81, Mark Laurie, Mike1970, RHINO-MARK, rhinos69, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, WF Rhino and 408 guests

