WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

 
Post a reply

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:38 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2857
Location: Leeds
This week's results

Week 3
Castleford 66 Leeds 10 - Castleford by 56
Huddersfield 8 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 40
St Helens 12 Wakefield 16 - Wakefield by 4
Wigan 20 Leigh 0 - Wigan by 20
Catalans 14 Widnes 14 - DRAW
Salford 24 Warrington 14 - Salford by 10

This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

5 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)
4 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark
3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties, John Boy 13, Mr. Zucchini Head, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tvoc, William Eve, Xykojen
2 Carisma HFC, Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Rhino46, Rhinos69

Overall table
19 Priestley
18 Loiner81, Rodhutch
16 Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
15 Biff Tannen, Old Feller
14 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
13 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen
12 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino
11 Highbury Rhino, Phil Clarke, Tvoc
10 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties, Rhino46, The Biffs Back
9 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos69
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Hull FC (HFC) v St Helens (STH)
Leeds (LEE) v Catalans (CAT)
Leigh (LEI) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wakefield (WAK) v Salford (SAL)
Widnes (WID) v Castleford (CAS)

Good luck

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 4

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:40 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 645
WIG 10
FC 8
LEE 7
LEI 14
WAK 8
CAS 16
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJC, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, braytontiger, cheekydiddles, Fat Boy, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, Les Norton, nantwichexile, OldFart2, RHINO-MARK, rollin thunder, rotherhamrhino, Sal Paradise, taxi4stevesmith, The Avenger, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, ThePrinter, TwistTheMellonMan, westjba, WF Rhino and 335 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,2912,34875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
40-12
HEMEL  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
42-12
BRADFORD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
22-18
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
50-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
...Postponed
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
9-10
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
50-8
CELTIC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
6-27
WHITEHAVEN  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
26-4
COVENTY  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
10-6
GLOUC  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
20-24
NEWCASTLE  
...Full time
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
10-12
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}