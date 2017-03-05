This week's results
Week 3
Castleford 66 Leeds 10 - Castleford by 56
Huddersfield 8 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 40
St Helens 12 Wakefield 16 - Wakefield by 4
Wigan 20 Leigh 0 - Wigan by 20
Catalans 14 Widnes 14 - DRAW
Salford 24 Warrington 14 - Salford by 10
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
5 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)
4 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark
3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties, John Boy 13, Mr. Zucchini Head, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tvoc, William Eve, Xykojen
2 Carisma HFC, Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Rhino46, Rhinos69
Overall table
19 Priestley
18 Loiner81, Rodhutch
16 Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
15 Biff Tannen, Old Feller
14 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
13 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen
12 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino
11 Highbury Rhino, Phil Clarke, Tvoc
10 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties, Rhino46, The Biffs Back
9 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos69
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)
Hull FC (HFC) v St Helens (STH)
Leeds (LEE) v Catalans (CAT)
Leigh (LEI) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Wakefield (WAK) v Salford (SAL)
Widnes (WID) v Castleford (CAS)
Good luck
