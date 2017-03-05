This week's results



Week 3

Castleford 66 Leeds 10 - Castleford by 56

Huddersfield 8 Hull FC 48 - Hull FC by 40

St Helens 12 Wakefield 16 - Wakefield by 4

Wigan 20 Leigh 0 - Wigan by 20

Catalans 14 Widnes 14 - DRAW

Salford 24 Warrington 14 - Salford by 10



This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



5 Biff Tannen, Loiner81, Tad Rhino, Tigertot, WF Rhino (Predictors of the week)

4 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino-Mark

3 BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Cuppabrew, Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Frosties, John Boy 13, Mr. Zucchini Head, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch, Rotherhamrhino, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter, Tvoc, William Eve, Xykojen

2 Carisma HFC, Highbury Rhino, Him, Jamie101, Old Feller, Rhino46, Rhinos69



Overall table

19 Priestley

18 Loiner81, Rodhutch

16 Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino

15 Biff Tannen, Old Feller

14 Dave1612, Ducknumber1, Jamie101, Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot

13 BRK, Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter, WF Rhino, William Eve, Xykojen

12 Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino

11 Highbury Rhino, Phil Clarke, Tvoc

10 Broad Ings Warrior, Frosties, Rhino46, The Biffs Back

9 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Him, Rhinos69

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head





If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Wigan (WIG) v Warrington (WAR)

Hull FC (HFC) v St Helens (STH)

Leeds (LEE) v Catalans (CAT)

Leigh (LEI) v Huddersfield (HUD)

Wakefield (WAK) v Salford (SAL)

Widnes (WID) v Castleford (CAS)



Good luck