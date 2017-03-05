WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - MPG - Crowd Trouble

MPG - Crowd Trouble

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1201
Tell me to go away if you like but I was there last year in the East Stand. My wife is a Hull KR fan and try to watch both teams when they dont clash. I was there today as a matter of fact.

I have just been on the Wakefield forum on here and there is a thread about next he game being Salford. Somebody has put comment on about calling cops as Salford scum are coming to town.

Could this be deemed as a threat of MORE trouble caused by Salford.

Personally I thought the punishment dealt to you was harsh.

I mentioned this on the day last year, that neither of the two Manchester football teams were playing and werent when there was trouble at Huddersfield. Theyre not playing this Sunday either

Re: MPG - Crowd Trouble

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:49 pm
TwistTheMellonMan
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 9:26 am
Posts: 298
Hahaha oh my i guess one is not familiar with the Happy Mondays! THE POWER OF CHRIST COMPELS YOU

Re: MPG - Crowd Trouble

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:18 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 419
Forget about the smiths reject .you are correct but to pretend any club doesn't have its percentage of pond scum is futile. I know what I saw at mpg but if in reverse and we had snatched victory from certain defeat I'm sure similar scenes would gave occurred although I don't think hudge would have skipped over pitch like knobrash. Salford and Leigh are my least favourite teams and the fans follow suit (with exception)grubby turds.i will further expound my thoughts on match thread.iv had a skinfull but feeling verbous

Re: MPG - Crowd Trouble

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:26 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1201
Mellon Man Im in my early forties and am very aware of the Happy Mondays, not to mention Charlatans and Stone Roses.

Jog on pal

Users browsing this forum: Eastern Wildcat, fun time frankie, Keith_Lard, Keiththered and 59 guests

c}