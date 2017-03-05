LISA relaunch /AGM night stick this in your diary

Tuesday 21st March

Legends Bar 7-30 pm

Listen to an audience with Derek Beaumont

Also in attendance

Neil Jukes

Ben Reynolds

Mike Norris chairman

Lewis foster

Meet our new committee member Tom

We are also recruiting new committee members

We hope to help fund ,more first team players who are as good as Ben Reynolds and young Lewis Foster who we currently sponser

Come down and find out how you can help us , help the club

All 100% of funds/ donations go to the club for first team players , future Super League players