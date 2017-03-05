LISA relaunch /AGM night stick this in your diary
Tuesday 21st March
Legends Bar 7-30 pm
Listen to an audience with Derek Beaumont
Also in attendance
Neil Jukes
Ben Reynolds
Mike Norris chairman
Lewis foster
Meet our new committee member Tom
We are also recruiting new committee members
We hope to help fund ,more first team players who are as good as Ben Reynolds and young Lewis Foster who we currently sponser
Come down and find out how you can help us , help the club
All 100% of funds/ donations go to the club for first team players , future Super League players
