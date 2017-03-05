|
|
shinymcshine wrote:
I'd say desire and ambition = getting in place a business plan to help you to achieve what you want. Otherwise its just a fanciful dream.
You do realise a business plan is essentially a ' wish list ' of what you hope will happen ?
So even with a business plan that doesn't include somebody to guarantee millions in loses for a decade at least it is all a fanciful dream
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:58 pm
j.c wrote:
I think jeans right, there does seem to be a new expansion programme going on.
What's needed though is a open statement from the rfl about what they're going to do to make sureit works.
A good starting point would be the formation of a Northern hemisphere governing body and a date when the new league kicks off.
If it was me I'd start it the year after the world cup in North America
There is no problem picking and financing the British clubs as the skysports TV deal would just transfer across to them. I suspect there would be no problem for the North American clubs to get a good TV deal as well,that would just leave the French to sort a deal out, plenty time to work on it though.
Newcastle
Hull
Leeds
Manchester
Liverpool
South Wales
Midlands
London x2
France x3
North America x4
With lenaghan at Wigan knowing the rl scene in London it would be a good idea for him to get back involved down their and perez would obviously lead the drive in getting other North American cities involved
Do you seriously think Mr Leneghan would be interested in helping with your wish list ? , it includes 2 current clubs ( so they would be all for it ) but not his team
Everybody wants the sport to grow , as long as their team is involved
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:20 pm
j.c
GUBRATS wrote:
Do you seriously think Mr Leneghan would be interested in helping with your wish list ? , it includes 2 current clubs ( so they would be all for it ) but not his team
Everybody wants the sport to grow , as long as their team is involved
In 10yrs time lenaghan isn't likely to involve in rl at all.
His legacy to rl would be bigger if he played his part in bringing London up to speed rather than what he's currently doing
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:28 pm
j.c wrote:
In 10yrs time lenaghan isn't likely to involve in rl at all.
His legacy to rl would be bigger if he played his part in bringing London up to speed rather than what he's currently doing
But he was willing to dump his potential legacy to RL to own and run his first and only true love , without them , he wouldn't be interested IMO
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:41 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
You do realise a business plan is essentially a ' wish list ' of what you hope will happen ?
So even with a business plan that doesn't include somebody to guarantee millions in loses for a decade at least it is all a fanciful dream
I'd hope the business plan was a bit more robust, including risk and projections which might be scrutinised by a third party (i.e. those who might extend you credit) making them more than "a wish list".
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:49 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
I'd hope the business plan was a bit more robust, including risk and projections which might be scrutinised by a third party (i.e. those who might extend you credit) making them more than "a wish list".
" Extend you credit " ?
, are you serious , are you suggesting they will make money out of pro sport ? , and be able to pay back some borrowing ? , best of luck in finding anybody willing to lend to a sports club
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:56 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
" Extend you credit " ?
, are you serious , are you suggesting they will make money out of pro sport ? , and be able to pay back some borrowing ? , best of luck in finding anybody willing to lend to a sports club
Pretty sure that every club has a list of creditors, just think about all the money other businesses lost when Bradford went into administration.
Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:05 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
Pretty sure that every club has a list of creditors, just think about all the money other businesses lost when Bradford went into administration.
Not much I'd guess , apart from you and me via HMRC
But that isn't what you meant is it ? , if it is you don't really understand sport businesses
