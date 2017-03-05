j.c wrote:

I think jeans right, there does seem to be a new expansion programme going on.

What's needed though is a open statement from the rfl about what they're going to do to make sureit works.

A good starting point would be the formation of a Northern hemisphere governing body and a date when the new league kicks off.

If it was me I'd start it the year after the world cup in North America

There is no problem picking and financing the British clubs as the skysports TV deal would just transfer across to them. I suspect there would be no problem for the North American clubs to get a good TV deal as well,that would just leave the French to sort a deal out, plenty time to work on it though.

Newcastle

Hull

Leeds

Manchester

Liverpool

South Wales

Midlands

London x2

France x3

North America x4

With lenaghan at Wigan knowing the rl scene in London it would be a good idea for him to get back involved down their and perez would obviously lead the drive in getting other North American cities involved