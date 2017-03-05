|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4105
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Toulouse Olympique, despite being without four (4) stars, was able to beat Halifax at the Shay by two tries to one.
London Broncos defeated Bradford 42-12. Had it not been for the presence of a Frenchman in the Bradford team, Kevin Larroyer, who scored a try, the victory margin might have been greater.
Transatlantic powerhouse Toronto Wolfpack defeated London Skolars in London 76-0.
It is still early days of this season, but I smell a whiff of rugby league expansionism in the air.
Next year could be even bigger, with Toronto almost certain to be top contenders in the Championship.
Montreal is a distinct possibility to follow in Toronto's footsteps within 3-5 years.
All we need now is for Newcastle and Sheffield to improve and we could end up with a truly national and international Super League in a few years.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:38 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 999
|
I smell a whiff of something else ! Taureau poop
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:41 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1202
|
League 1 has a good handful of clubs from outside the tradional areas, however whether any have the desire/funding/support to rise to full professional status in the top tier is the big question.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4105
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
shinymcshine wrote:
League 1 has a good handful of clubs from outside the tradional areas, however whether any have the desire/funding/support to rise to full professional status in the top tier is the big question.
You are right.
It looks like only those clubs that enter League 1 with the desire, funding and support already in place -- like Toulouse and Toronto -- have a chance of making it into Super League.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6047
|
shinymcshine wrote:
League 1 has a good handful of clubs from outside the tradional areas, however whether any have the desire/funding/support to rise to full professional status in the top tier is the big question.
Cross out the desire part, I'm sure all league one clubs have the desire to get to the top league.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:15 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1202
|
Willzay wrote:
Cross out the desire part, I'm sure all league one clubs have the desire to get to the top league.
Not so, otherwise they'd have been many more speculative applications for the SL licences a few years ago.
Many clubs are realistic with understanding their support base and funding and are happy to stay where they are.
|
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4105
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
shinymcshine wrote:
Not so, otherwise they'd have been many more speculative applications for the SL licences a few years ago.
Many clubs are realistic with understanding their support base and funding and are happy to stay where they are.
I agree. None of the three Cumbrian clubs have a chance of funding or spectator support to give them any prospect of promotion to Super League.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:28 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 999
|
shinymcshine wrote:
Not so, otherwise they'd have been many more speculative applications for the SL licences a few years ago.
Many clubs are realistic with understanding their support base and funding and are happy to stay where they are.
That's his point , all clubs have desire and ambition , it's the money that makes it possible
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:33 pm
|
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6707
|
I think jeans right, there does seem to be a new expansion programme going on.
What's needed though is a open statement from the rfl about what they're going to do to make sureit works.
A good starting point would be the formation of a Northern hemisphere governing body and a date when the new league kicks off.
If it was me I'd start it the year after the world cup in North America
There is no problem picking and financing the British clubs as the skysports TV deal would just transfer across to them. I suspect there would be no problem for the North American clubs to get a good TV deal as well,that would just leave the French to sort a deal out, plenty time to work on it though.
Newcastle
Hull
Leeds
Manchester
Liverpool
South Wales
Midlands
London x2
France x3
North America x4
With lenaghan at Wigan knowing the rl scene in London it would be a good idea for him to get back involved down their and perez would obviously lead the drive in getting other North American cities involved
|
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Clearwing, Deeencee, fun time frankie, GUBRATS, hull smallears, Iggy79, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, Mick Cranes Sidestep, moto748, mumbyisgod, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, thefaxfanman, wrencat1873 and 201 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}