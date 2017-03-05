Toulouse Olympique , despite being without four (4) stars, was able to beat Halifax at the Shay by two tries to one.



London Broncos defeated Bradford 42-12. Had it not been for the presence of a Frenchman in the Bradford team, Kevin Larroyer, who scored a try, the victory margin might have been greater.



Transatlantic powerhouse Toronto Wolfpack defeated London Skolars in London 76-0.



It is still early days of this season, but I smell a whiff of rugby league expansionism in the air.



Next year could be even bigger, with Toronto almost certain to be top contenders in the Championship.



Montreal is a distinct possibility to follow in Toronto's footsteps within 3-5 years.



All we need now is for Newcastle and Sheffield to improve and we could end up with a truly national and international Super League in a few years.