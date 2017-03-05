WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matty Beharrell

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Matty Beharrell

 
Post a reply

Matty Beharrell

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:03 pm
Cookridge Cougars Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2015 1:31 pm
Posts: 10
That was the best 40mins first half by a cougar half back for a very long time.22 years of age.Just wait till the ground firms up.Well played Cougars.

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:23 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 219
He did a few outstanding bits of play, the dummy kick was good but something juniors fall for! Wales were really really poor for 30 minutes or so but definitely taking nothing away from the performance, he completely dominated the plays and suddenly we were 30-0 up. Him and Tonks are the best players I've seen so far this year, these fellas will be well up for the Toronto game

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:21 am
guess who User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Oct 28, 2002 12:36 pm
Posts: 7160
The opposition hasn't been as strong as teams the Cougars have faced in the past. But Matty really does look very good.
The dummy was top draw. First part of it to pretend to kick caused the defence to pause. Then he went into the gap. He then dummied a short pass to the nearest players. This caused the defence to be pulled in. This then lead to space being created out wide. Then he kicked to the space to allow the winger to score.

I have been following the Cougars for years. Back to the Cougar mania years. Matty really could be the best halfback I have seen play for the Cougars.

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:04 am
Rach User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 08, 2002 10:10 am
Posts: 2249
Location: the M1 twixt Keighley and Hemel
guess who wrote:
. Matty really could be the best halfback I have seen play for the Cougars.


Seriously You had a knock to the head Jim ??? - Are we forgetting the likes of Darren Appleby, , Jonesy ,Baz when he first arrived at Keighley , Sam Obst, and especially Mr Consistency Nathan Antonik .Matty's a damn good 7 but wait till we see him against some better quality opposition

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 8:35 am
guess who User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Oct 28, 2002 12:36 pm
Posts: 7160
Rach wrote:
Seriously You had a knock to the head Jim ??? - Are we forgetting the likes of Darren Appleby, , Jonesy ,Baz when he first arrived at Keighley , Sam Obst, and especially Mr Consistency Nathan Antonik .Matty's a damn good 7 but wait till we see him against some better quality opposition


I fully except your point about the opposition. And time will tell how good he can be.
All the others you mentioned were good. Mainly very good in a structured plays.
Matty has great vision he can spot a gap, a man that is unmarked. Plus the way he can change the play is top draw.

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 4:22 pm
avebullswon User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2008 5:41 pm
Posts: 233
Location: Riddlesden
Rach wrote:
Seriously You had a knock to the head Jim ??? - Are we forgetting the likes of Darren Appleby, , Jonesy ,Baz when he first arrived at Keighley , Sam Obst, and especially Mr Consistency Nathan Antonik .Matty's a damn good 7 but wait till we see him against some better quality opposition


Yes, let's wait and see but I tend to agree with Guess who that he is up there. He can only play as well as he is allowed. I would even go so far as saying that he is better than the ones you quote Rach, but as you say lets see him against the top opposition, although we have played Doncaster, Whitehaven , Barrow and North Wales (teams who could all be top 8) and he has looked class each time.

Re: Matty Beharrell

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 6:40 pm
Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 290
Best since Chris Robinson

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 29 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,7161,98875,8224,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}