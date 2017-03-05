Rach wrote: Seriously You had a knock to the head Jim ??? - Are we forgetting the likes of Darren Appleby, , Jonesy ,Baz when he first arrived at Keighley , Sam Obst, and especially Mr Consistency Nathan Antonik .Matty's a damn good 7 but wait till we see him against some better quality opposition

Yes, let's wait and see but I tend to agree with Guess who that he is up there. He can only play as well as he is allowed. I would even go so far as saying that he is better than the ones you quote Rach, but as you say lets see him against the top opposition, although we have played Doncaster, Whitehaven , Barrow and North Wales (teams who could all be topand he has looked class each time.