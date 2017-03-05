He did a few outstanding bits of play, the dummy kick was good but something juniors fall for! Wales were really really poor for 30 minutes or so but definitely taking nothing away from the performance, he completely dominated the plays and suddenly we were 30-0 up. Him and Tonks are the best players I've seen so far this year, these fellas will be well up for the Toronto game
The opposition hasn't been as strong as teams the Cougars have faced in the past. But Matty really does look very good. The dummy was top draw. First part of it to pretend to kick caused the defence to pause. Then he went into the gap. He then dummied a short pass to the nearest players. This caused the defence to be pulled in. This then lead to space being created out wide. Then he kicked to the space to allow the winger to score.
I have been following the Cougars for years. Back to the Cougar mania years. Matty really could be the best halfback I have seen play for the Cougars.
. Matty really could be the best halfback I have seen play for the Cougars.
Seriously You had a knock to the head Jim ??? - Are we forgetting the likes of Darren Appleby, , Jonesy ,Baz when he first arrived at Keighley , Sam Obst, and especially Mr Consistency Nathan Antonik .Matty's a damn good 7 but wait till we see him against some better quality opposition
I fully except your point about the opposition. And time will tell how good he can be. All the others you mentioned were good. Mainly very good in a structured plays. Matty has great vision he can spot a gap, a man that is unmarked. Plus the way he can change the play is top draw.
Yes, let's wait and see but I tend to agree with Guess who that he is up there. He can only play as well as he is allowed. I would even go so far as saying that he is better than the ones you quote Rach, but as you say lets see him against the top opposition, although we have played Doncaster, Whitehaven , Barrow and North Wales (teams who could all be top and he has looked class each time.
