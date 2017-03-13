upthecats wrote:
Was our top metre maker and the top forward on the pitch for metres made...one handling error...no missed tackles, no penalties conceded....strange how done people see games?
Good two points against a good Salford side who will get better and better as the season goes on for me...
Haha Fair enough - I'm no Fifita bagger btw, think he's quality but didnt seem to make much impact. He's such an unassuming lad, maybe he slipped under my radar.