Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:48 am
upthecats wrote:
Was our top metre maker and the top forward on the pitch for metres made...one handling error...no missed tackles, no penalties conceded....strange how done people see games?

Good two points against a good Salford side who will get better and better as the season goes on for me...


Haha Fair enough - I'm no Fifita bagger btw, think he's quality but didnt seem to make much impact. He's such an unassuming lad, maybe he slipped under my radar.
Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:19 am
Had he managed that extra metre at the end of his final run it would've brought the house down. He probably tied up enough players to allow the space across the right for Lyne's try.
Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:29 am
In the past sometimes, I have bagged Fifita a little bit, maybe unfairly.

It could be the long minutes he was doing in games in the latter part of last season, but I don't think he managed to back up his performance against Huddersfield, but for me I think his last two games have been the best he's had since then.

Sometimes he looks like hes going down the moment he makes contact, but it could well be that he likes that 'lower point of gravity', that Phil Clarke speaks about a lo.

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:51 am
Good to get the win - but 3 scores in 5 mins to blow a nice lead is a worry; how the hell does that happen?!

Although Johnson's first try looked decidedly dodgy - I'd like to have seen that go to a VR.

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:16 am
Agreed. Absolutely no chance he got that ball down.
