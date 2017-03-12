|
I thought the opposite today. We had plenty of possession but no idea what to do with it til Finn came on.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:35 pm
Redscat
I agree.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:37 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Might get a bit of stick for this but I think we lose something at hooker when Finn comes on.
Wood gets defences thinking as he can go from dummy half or pass, unfortunately Finn doesn't scoot, so gives an air of predictably from the ptb.
I like Finn but me and a couple of others thought he struggled with Salfords ruck speed. He knew what he wanted to do but it wasn't quick enough
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:47 pm
BOJ04
what a win!!!! great kick sam
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:54 pm
Cheers Liam
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:55 pm
It looked like Masila dropped both his tries over the line, Grix is definitely asking, even Greg Johnsons looks a bit iffy, we're spoilt with slo-mos and vid refs in the games that are actually covered properly, still...if you start looking at salford in minute detail, gotta look at Wakey too.....so we'll leave that then..
There's a lot of desire in the Wakey side, execution is staccato but who can doubt their guts, commitment and will, take a look at miller and williams after lynes winner, cuddling on the floor like a couple of school girls...lol.....the game clearly means something to them, nobody's here just to get paid, you can't say that about every squad we've had in recent years.
2 out of 4, and all of em have been tough tight affairs, I think we're due a win at a canter game or a 50 point blowout just for a break from squeaky bum syndrome.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 11:23 pm
Upanunder wrote:
It looked like Masila dropped both his tries over the line, Grix is definitely asking, even Greg Johnsons looks a bit iffy, we're spoilt with slo-mos and vid refs in the games that are actually covered properly, still...if you start looking at salford in minute detail, gotta look at Wakey too.....so we'll leave that then..
There's a lot of desire in the Wakey side, execution is staccato but who can doubt their guts, commitment and will, take a look at miller and williams after lynes winner, cuddling on the floor like a couple of school girls...lol.....the game clearly means something to them, nobody's here just to get paid, you can't say that about every squad we've had in recent years.
2 out of 4, and all of em have been tough tight affairs,
I think we're due a win at a canter game or a 50 point blowout just for a break from squeaky bum syndrome.
I think your next 3 games will be equally tight affairs. All makes for good stuff.
