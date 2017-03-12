WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:12 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1218
I thought the opposite today. We had plenty of possession but no idea what to do with it til Finn came on.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:35 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 415
wakeyrule wrote:
I thought the opposite today. We had plenty of possession but no idea what to do with it til Finn came on.


I agree.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:37 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 361
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Might get a bit of stick for this but I think we lose something at hooker when Finn comes on.
Wood gets defences thinking as he can go from dummy half or pass, unfortunately Finn doesn't scoot, so gives an air of predictably from the ptb.

I like Finn but me and a couple of others thought he struggled with Salfords ruck speed. He knew what he wanted to do but it wasn't quick enough

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:47 pm
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 331
what a win!!!! great kick sam

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:54 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1218
Redscat wrote:
I agree.

Cheers Liam :D

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:55 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 83
It looked like Masila dropped both his tries over the line, Grix is definitely asking, even Greg Johnsons looks a bit iffy, we're spoilt with slo-mos and vid refs in the games that are actually covered properly, still...if you start looking at salford in minute detail, gotta look at Wakey too.....so we'll leave that then..:)
There's a lot of desire in the Wakey side, execution is staccato but who can doubt their guts, commitment and will, take a look at miller and williams after lynes winner, cuddling on the floor like a couple of school girls...lol.....the game clearly means something to them, nobody's here just to get paid, you can't say that about every squad we've had in recent years.

2 out of 4, and all of em have been tough tight affairs, I think we're due a win at a canter game or a 50 point blowout just for a break from squeaky bum syndrome.
