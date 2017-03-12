It looked like Masila dropped both his tries over the line, Grix is definitely asking, even Greg Johnsons looks a bit iffy, we're spoilt with slo-mos and vid refs in the games that are actually covered properly, still...if you start looking at salford in minute detail, gotta look at Wakey too.....so we'll leave that then..There's a lot of desire in the Wakey side, execution is staccato but who can doubt their guts, commitment and will, take a look at miller and williams after lynes winner, cuddling on the floor like a couple of school girls...lol.....the game clearly means something to them, nobody's here just to get paid, you can't say that about every squad we've had in recent years.2 out of 4, and all of em have been tough tight affairs, I think we're due a win at a canter game or a 50 point blowout just for a break from squeaky bum syndrome.