Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote: I thought we had the game well contained until we gave a couple of soft penalties away to give Salford a peg up. A poor kick to the corner resulting in us tackling someone in the air closely followed by an obstruction by Algood on the last tackle! The guys stuck to the task and got some ball in the Salford half and deservedly came away with the spoils. If Huby had got that ball down to give us 18-2 it would've been a much easier second half I'll bet.

Our last tackle options today were nothing short of poop. That kick you mention was one of the most glaring examples. Should have just dribbled it into the in-goal area or just grubbered out. If you're 10 points up against a good side why not just find touch and make them work their way out. We didn't control the game very well second half so even more pleasing that we found a way to win.