Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:52 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 523
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
I thought we had the game well contained until we gave a couple of soft penalties away to give Salford a peg up. A poor kick to the corner resulting in us tackling someone in the air closely followed by an obstruction by Algood on the last tackle! The guys stuck to the task and got some ball in the Salford half and deservedly came away with the spoils. If Huby had got that ball down to give us 18-2 it would've been a much easier second half I'll bet.


Our last tackle options today were nothing short of poop. That kick you mention was one of the most glaring examples. Should have just dribbled it into the in-goal area or just grubbered out. If you're 10 points up against a good side why not just find touch and make them work their way out. We didn't control the game very well second half so even more pleasing that we found a way to win.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:05 pm
wakefield1990

Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 10
Just watched the highlights back on Sky Sports. Take a bow Reece Lyne for that tackle at the end. Covers some distance to no doubt save us losing the game. Shame about the injury though he was outstanding today.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:09 pm
Redscat
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 414
Two of the fastest wingers in the game yet we still insist in playing it down the middle. the old "turning it back inside" tactic is very old hat now yet we still insist in using it during every set of six. It fools nobody. Very good game from Faffita today, particularly that burst for the line where he was stopped just short.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:10 pm
Adam_Harrison9
Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 523
wakefield1990 wrote:
Just watched the highlights back on Sky Sports. Take a bow Reece Lyne for that tackle at the end. Covers some distance to no doubt save us losing the game. Shame about the injury though he was outstanding today.


3 seasons ago I was a big critic of Lyne. Was speaking to my mate today and singing his praises. He was very solid last year and much improved and this season he really does look the part. He used to come across as very soft and tippy-tappy, now he looks more aggressive and more confident. Well done Reece.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:13 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4464
Location: Outside your remit
Redscat wrote:
Two of the fastest wingers in the game yet we still insist in playing it down the middle. the old "turning it back inside" tactic is very old hat now yet we still insist in using it during every set of six. It fools nobody. Very good game from Faffita today, particularly that burst for the line where he was stopped just short.


I thought Fifita was a bit poor today, not many metres made and a handling error. Still he did well to set up that last try with his run but Ashurts was MOM for me.
Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:19 pm
Mr Bliss
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7331
Location: Wakey
Not sure who was Salford's captain was today but when they were 10 points in front he should have, just like cricket he would have been entitled 'to take the light'
Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:21 pm
wakeyrule
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1216
I couldn't choose between Grix, Ashurst or Lynne for MOM.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:58 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1741
If We'd have scored early second half we'd have killed them off and they wouldn't have had that crazy 10 minutes. Previous seasons we'd have lost that match by a lot. We got out of jail and won and I'm happy. Salford looked a good side and its shaping up to be a close strong SL season this year.
Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:00 pm
cosmicat
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 501
Tbf aashurt and huby both spilled trys under Salfords posts 12 points missed
c}