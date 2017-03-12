WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:44 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6583
Location: Out of the loop
Willzay wrote:
Easy to say that now :SLEEPY:

It would be easy if you said nowt, why don't you have one sheite post instead of seven posts' all saying the same thing. :SLEEPY:

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 5:49 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7603
Got a bit lucky today.
Composure with ball in hand was awful and we looked very easy to defend against.

Very, very happy to get the win but, boy, do we need to improve our offence, especially against 12 !

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:00 pm
wakefield1990

Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 9
Wow what a game of rugby league, to come back from 10 points down shows some real character when Salford scored 3 tries on the bounce. Could have easily lost that game however to come back and win has made my Sunday!

Few points from the game - although we got the win we still lack creativity in the final third. The first 20-30 minutes was so frustrating not completing sets and forcing repeat sets.

Thought Salford looked dangerous going forward. Masila was a handful and how did he drop the ball over the line at the end?..

2 from 4 isn't too bad. 4 close games and to win 2 of those is about right. If we did that throughout the season we'd make the top 8 no doubt.

Roll on the Whinos!

Re: Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 6:11 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1209
Definately was a get out of jail card there.

Dont think we were bad value for the 12-2 lead at half time.

Given the man advantage on two occasions and the posession we had in the first half we should have had another try on the board at least. Think HT came at wrong time for us.

Had we have scored first in second half then think we may have ran away with it. We didnt, we switched off, conceded a try and the momentum swung.

Wouldnt say Hicks had his best game for us, as I think there were a few strange decisions in the second half. One was a blatant trip on I think it was Grix about 20m from line.

Yes Reece Lyne will hopefully silence a few critics though he did miss a couple of tackles. TJ missed a couple too which both led to tries.

The spirit was typified prior to Lynes second try, with the kick chase into the corner.

All in all, will take the win but the 80 minute performance needs to be better.
