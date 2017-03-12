Definately was a get out of jail card there.



Dont think we were bad value for the 12-2 lead at half time.



Given the man advantage on two occasions and the posession we had in the first half we should have had another try on the board at least. Think HT came at wrong time for us.



Had we have scored first in second half then think we may have ran away with it. We didnt, we switched off, conceded a try and the momentum swung.



Wouldnt say Hicks had his best game for us, as I think there were a few strange decisions in the second half. One was a blatant trip on I think it was Grix about 20m from line.



Yes Reece Lyne will hopefully silence a few critics though he did miss a couple of tackles. TJ missed a couple too which both led to tries.



The spirit was typified prior to Lynes second try, with the kick chase into the corner.



All in all, will take the win but the 80 minute performance needs to be better.