So...



Two game we could have won.... lost!



Two games we could have lost.... won!



Glass half empty: bottom four nailed on... we were lucky ... should be winning games easily!



Glass half full: but unlucky not to have at least 6 points.. bit of steadiness and confidence we'll crack top eight easily!



This is a tight league now! There are no easy games anymore... oh wait... didn't we used to be the easy opposition??