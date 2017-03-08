WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:46 pm
bren2k User avatar
TheButcher wrote:
As long as the outcome isn't decided by some dodgy reffing I'll be happy.


Mr Hicks doesn't inspire confidence in that regard; he's got the capacity to make some baffling decisions.

I guess with two sides who perceive themselves to be badly done to by officials, it may well come down to who can maintain discipline and be the ref's least most disliked team on the day. We also both have players who can incur the wrath of a pedantic official - Carney (J) for you, and Fifita for us - so it will be an interesting afternoon!

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:36 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

bren2k wrote:
Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?




Ee jus needs a cuddle

I'm surprised you haven't been approached, this forum needs Mods, contrary Mary's, the voice of sense/reason, and cuddlers

its a thankless task but it could be your calling :)

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 8:47 pm
is Kirmond playing? wasnt he injured last week against saint?
Image

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:06 pm
hudders789 wrote:
is Kirmond playing? wasnt he injured last week against saint?

Chris Chester said he was ok to play this weekend.
Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:51 pm
Upanunder wrote:
Ee jus needs a cuddle

I'm surprised you haven't been approached, this forum needs Mods, contrary Mary's, the voice of sense/reason, and cuddlers

its a thankless task but it could be your calling :)


I can't be a mod - I like arguing too much, and am an entirely unreasonable person.

Re: Salford at home

Post Thu Mar 09, 2017 7:28 am
bren2k wrote:
I can't be a mod - I like arguing too much, and am an entirely unreasonable person.


Yet you are describing me to a tee ... so you could, if you wanted :WHISTLE:
Re: Salford at home

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:43 am
oddly... I would pick this as the tie of the round

two intriguing teams...

power and pace in both teams... guile and menace in the halves...

cant chose a winner based on early form.. but heart says home advantage will tell.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:02 am
The results from tonight mean that a win against Salford is much more necessary, they need to keep up with the lead pack and run with at least a 50% win rate. Wins against Leeds and Leigh will be harder to get now that their confidence is raised following big wins

Re: Salford at home

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:13 am
yeah, can't we play Shudds again instead, that looks more and more like a 2pt cock-up every week.

Re: Salford at home

Post Sat Mar 11, 2017 12:19 am
Shame the lads shut off after 60 minutes and let Hudds win, that lapse could easily come back to bite us later in the season
