TheButcher wrote: As long as the outcome isn't decided by some dodgy reffing I'll be happy.

Mr Hicks doesn't inspire confidence in that regard; he's got the capacity to make some baffling decisions.I guess with two sides who perceive themselves to be badly done to by officials, it may well come down to who can maintain discipline and be the ref's least most disliked team on the day. We also both have players who can incur the wrath of a pedantic official - Carney (J) for you, and Fifita for us - so it will be an interesting afternoon!