WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Salford at home

 
Post a reply

Re: Salford at home

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:04 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9021
Location: wakefield
Is that your way of saying Willzay was right?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Salford at home

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:32 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 268
vastman wrote:
What a surprise you contradict me :roll:

It was a joke, fake news said in a Donald Trump voice :roll: :roll:


Oooh, someone's a snowflake today.

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:41 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25505
Location: Poodle Power!
PopTart wrote:
Is that your way of saying Willzay was right?


You work it out or would you like it in triplicate which I imagine is more your style.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:20 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12733
Location: Ossett
Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?

With regard to the Salford game - very difficult to call, since they're so up and down; they can play some really good attacking rugby - but they can also implode. I would advocate a further display of back to basics rugby a la the Saints game, focusing on defence, high completion, and creating opportunities for Miller and Williams to do what they do in the opposition 20. And make sure that Griffin is well taken care off - he'll make mincemeat of a centre/winger combo who don't trust each other enough to hold their positions in defence.

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:25 am
The Dreadnought User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Front row
bren2k wrote:
Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?

With regard to the Salford game - very difficult to call, since they're so up and down; they can play some really good attacking rugby - but they can also implode. I would advocate a further display of back to basics rugby a la the Saints game, focusing on defence, high completion, and creating opportunities for Miller and Williams to do what they do in the opposition 20. And make sure that Griffin is well taken care off - he'll make mincemeat of a centre/winger combo who don't trust each other enough to hold their positions in defence.

Josh Griffins at Hull
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:50 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4460
Location: Outside your remit
The Dreadnought wrote:
Josh Griffins at Hull


Think he's on about George to be fair, but I'm more worried about Sau and Carney - those lads are wrecking balls and gonna be up against MCB and Tupou.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:52 am
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 20
I reckon that to be on course to make the top 8 (or better), Wakey need to win 3 from the next 5 games. The Salford game isn't a 'must win' game, but it will put more pressure on the next few games.

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:51 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12733
Location: Ossett
The Dreadnought wrote:
Josh Griffins at Hull


I typed that in a hurry - I meant Sau I think; he can be a devastating runner.

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:13 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7592
At the start of the season, this game looked like one of our "easier" home fixtures.
However, Salford look like a very difficult team to beat.
Having won 2 from 4, against Leeds and Warrington but, been beaten by Shudds and Leeds :shock: , their form is very difficult to read.
Having said that, if we defend as we have in our opening 3 games, we should be ok.
Johnstone is due a couple of tries so, i'm going for:
22 -14 toi Trin
MoM Johnstone
Att; 4654

Come on Trin !

Re: Salford at home

Post Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:23 pm
TheButcher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5401
Intriguing game this one.

Both teams are severely underrated and playing decent stuff. Correction to Wrencats post above, we beat Hudds away and lost to Leeds away by the worst forward pass in history. Apart from our first half performance against Wigan, we've played pretty good in all our matches. Our spine seems healthy at the moment with Todd Carney to come in, but we're missing some of our impact forwards in Murdoch-Massila and Hauraki. However, the forwards have been pretty dominant considering this and quite easily controlled the Warrington pack last week. Makes for an interesting game though. O'Brien and Sau are pretty hot so far this season and could cause you problems, especially with Justin Carney fresh and back.

Conditions and forwards could dictate how this game goes, but I really don't know which way it will go. My heart says Salford, but we don't play well at your place generally and you're a side like us that are dangerous and can beat anyone on the day.

As long as the outcome isn't decided by some dodgy reffing I'll be happy.
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bren2k, cocker, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, forever_trinity, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, TheButcher, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, TwistTheMellonMan, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 284 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,531,5872,09775,8224,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}