Intriguing game this one.



Both teams are severely underrated and playing decent stuff. Correction to Wrencats post above, we beat Hudds away and lost to Leeds away by the worst forward pass in history. Apart from our first half performance against Wigan, we've played pretty good in all our matches. Our spine seems healthy at the moment with Todd Carney to come in, but we're missing some of our impact forwards in Murdoch-Massila and Hauraki. However, the forwards have been pretty dominant considering this and quite easily controlled the Warrington pack last week. Makes for an interesting game though. O'Brien and Sau are pretty hot so far this season and could cause you problems, especially with Justin Carney fresh and back.



Conditions and forwards could dictate how this game goes, but I really don't know which way it will go. My heart says Salford, but we don't play well at your place generally and you're a side like us that are dangerous and can beat anyone on the day.



As long as the outcome isn't decided by some dodgy reffing I'll be happy.