|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9021
Location: wakefield
|
Is that your way of saying Willzay was right?
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:32 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 268
|
vastman wrote:
What a surprise you contradict me
It was a joke, fake news said in a Donald Trump voice
Oooh, someone's a snowflake today.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 9:41 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25505
Location: Poodle Power!
|
PopTart wrote:
Is that your way of saying Willzay was right?
You work it out or would you like it in triplicate which I imagine is more your style.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:20 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12733
Location: Ossett
|
Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?
With regard to the Salford game - very difficult to call, since they're so up and down; they can play some really good attacking rugby - but they can also implode. I would advocate a further display of back to basics rugby a la the Saints game, focusing on defence, high completion, and creating opportunities for Miller and Williams to do what they do in the opposition 20. And make sure that Griffin is well taken care off - he'll make mincemeat of a centre/winger combo who don't trust each other enough to hold their positions in defence.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:25 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2425
Location: Front row
|
bren2k wrote:
Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?
With regard to the Salford game - very difficult to call, since they're so up and down; they can play some really good attacking rugby - but they can also implode. I would advocate a further display of back to basics rugby a la the Saints game, focusing on defence, high completion, and creating opportunities for Miller and Williams to do what they do in the opposition 20. And make sure that Griffin is well taken care off - he'll make mincemeat of a centre/winger combo who don't trust each other enough to hold their positions in defence.
Josh Griffins at Hull
|
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4460
Location: Outside your remit
|
The Dreadnought wrote:
Josh Griffins at Hull
Think he's on about George to be fair, but I'm more worried about Sau and Carney - those lads are wrecking balls and gonna be up against MCB and Tupou.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 11:52 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 20
|
I reckon that to be on course to make the top 8 (or better), Wakey need to win 3 from the next 5 games. The Salford game isn't a 'must win' game, but it will put more pressure on the next few games.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 12:51 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12733
Location: Ossett
|
The Dreadnought wrote:
Josh Griffins at Hull
I typed that in a hurry - I meant Sau I think; he can be a devastating runner.
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7592
|
At the start of the season, this game looked like one of our "easier" home fixtures.
However, Salford look like a very difficult team to beat.
Having won 2 from 4, against Leeds and Warrington but, been beaten by Shudds and Leeds
, their form is very difficult to read.
Having said that, if we defend as we have in our opening 3 games, we should be ok.
Johnstone is due a couple of tries so, i'm going for:
22 -14 toi Trin
MoM Johnstone
Att; 4654
Come on Trin !
|
|
Wed Mar 08, 2017 1:23 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5401
|
Intriguing game this one.
Both teams are severely underrated and playing decent stuff. Correction to Wrencats post above, we beat Hudds away and lost to Leeds away by the worst forward pass in history. Apart from our first half performance against Wigan, we've played pretty good in all our matches. Our spine seems healthy at the moment with Todd Carney to come in, but we're missing some of our impact forwards in Murdoch-Massila and Hauraki. However, the forwards have been pretty dominant considering this and quite easily controlled the Warrington pack last week. Makes for an interesting game though. O'Brien and Sau are pretty hot so far this season and could cause you problems, especially with Justin Carney fresh and back.
Conditions and forwards could dictate how this game goes, but I really don't know which way it will go. My heart says Salford, but we don't play well at your place generally and you're a side like us that are dangerous and can beat anyone on the day.
As long as the outcome isn't decided by some dodgy reffing I'll be happy.
|
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, bren2k, cocker, coco the fullback, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, forever_trinity, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, TheButcher, TrinityDave, TrinityIHC, TwistTheMellonMan, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}