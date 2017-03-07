Vasty's gone all Catcher in the Rye - he's always been a contrarian, but now it would seem I'm his only friend; what's happened Vasty - would you like to talk about it?



With regard to the Salford game - very difficult to call, since they're so up and down; they can play some really good attacking rugby - but they can also implode. I would advocate a further display of back to basics rugby a la the Saints game, focusing on defence, high completion, and creating opportunities for Miller and Williams to do what they do in the opposition 20. And make sure that Griffin is well taken care off - he'll make mincemeat of a centre/winger combo who don't trust each other enough to hold their positions in defence.