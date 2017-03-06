WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:40 pm
We've had the advantaged of keeping our main spine of 1,6,7,9 and 13 together from last year so we're more in tune then a lot of teams we've faced. We've had to play the past few games with a makeshift second row with the likes of Huaraki and Murdoch Masila to come back having not played this year.

Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:48 pm
Most of if not all of our wins last year were against teams without one or both of their halfbacks missing (Lui was absent at BV last year).

Tue Mar 07, 2017 12:27 pm
Willzay wrote:
Most of if not all of our wins last year were against teams without one or both of their halfbacks missing (Lui was absent at BV last year).


Seriously man, stop creating fake news :SHOOT:
Tue Mar 07, 2017 2:27 pm
That's not fake......maybe slightly exaggerated but every one of the mid season run had that scenario. I remember commenting on it.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:05 pm
Huddersfield home Brough was the only senior half. Leeds away no McGuire.
Wigan no Williams, Wire no Sandow.. Widnes no Brown. Saints last week no Smith.
Yes you can play only what's in front of you. But Salford should be at full strength so it should be interesting.

Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:11 pm
Moving away from the halves though, for the first competetive game this season, we should be pretty much at full strength in the front row.

Chester said in pre and post match St Helens interviews that Allgood will be fine for this weekend, and that England should be OK. He also said Kirmo would be fine too.

Only real notable absentees are BJB, Jowitt and Hirst I think

Tue Mar 07, 2017 3:45 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Moving away from the halves though, for the first competetive game this season, we should be pretty much at full strength in the front row.

Chester said in pre and post match St Helens interviews that Allgood will be fine for this weekend, and that England should be OK. He also said Kirmo would be fine too.

Only real notable absentees are BJB, Jowitt and Hirst I think


I dont think we have much to fear if we can replicate the defence and game management from the Saints game. We need to get a bit more oil into our attacking structures but we've had wholesale changes in the pivots so I suppose will take a little time.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:59 pm
I think Walker may have earned a promotion up the front row pecking order. If Allgood is selected he will have to be in nature like his name. No comment from me as I do not remember seeing him play other than in pre season when he got injured.

Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:01 pm
PopTart wrote:
That's not fake......maybe slightly exaggerated but every one of the mid season run had that scenario. I remember commenting on it.


What a surprise you contradict me :roll:

It was a joke, fake news said in a Donald Trump voice :roll: :roll:
Tue Mar 07, 2017 5:03 pm
Willzay wrote:
Huddersfield home Brough was the only senior half. Leeds away no McGuire.
Wigan no Williams, Wire no Sandow.. Widnes no Brown. Saints last week no Smith.
Yes you can play only what's in front of you. But Salford should be at full strength so it should be interesting.


I'm not convinced that Smith is a loss to any team and McGuire likewise. Also do these teams not have more than one H/B in the squad.
c}