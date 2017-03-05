WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford at home

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:48 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9016
Location: wakefield
It looks very strong and I'm less confident against Salford than I was against Sts.
But saying that, most of that team played against us last year when Scruton ran back and caught Dobson.
Lui and Carney being the big difference.

We'll have to be at our best and that means the attack being better than the last 3 outings. We are wasting good chances so far. We need to step up now.
Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:14 am
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 18
I agree, I think defensively Wakefield are better than Salford, but at the moment the attack is lacking a little bit which could be where the game swings. There's the potential to score loads in the squad so it's just a case of letting them find the balance. Players were running in hat tricks in preseason so they know they can do it, they just need the confidence to try it when points are on the line

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:06 am
Lockers700

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2016 6:23 pm
Posts: 72
Last seasons game at Belle Vue against Salford was a hard fought & tough game & I'm expecting another.

Salford are a very underrated side, just like us!

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:26 am
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7583
Salford will be very similar to our first 3 games.
It will be close, with only 6-8 points between the sides and it could go either way.
Salford look like a difficult side to beat and although they hung on to their SL status by the narrowest of narrow margins, they are certainly not easy-beats and Sunday will be just as tough as Saints or Hull.

Hopefully we can build on Fridays win and back it up with another.

It goes without saying that, we need to take points of the clubs our our ilk, especially at home.

Cant decide whether we want another mud bath or a dry pitch but, our defence has been excellent so far and therefore I'm hoping for a narrow Wakefield win.

Come on Trin !

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:39 pm
Cats13
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2006 10:25 pm
Posts: 211
Looking forward to this one, should be a good game.

I like watching the "Off-the-cuff Commentary- Wakefield v Salford" on the well known video website. Some top banter. Tom "The Mayor of Wakefield" Johnstone!

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:07 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25498
Location: Poodle Power!
I was hoping this game would be the nearest thing in SL to an easy game - but Salford's performances so far make it now one of the more difficult. :(
Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:44 pm
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17698
having a few supporters requesting a ruby red ale on the next home game, we have chosen to serve our core beer Ruby League at the back of the northstand bar to see if this goes down well, a nice 3.6 abv :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:49 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1202
Count me in Snowy

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:54 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1279
From what I've seen of Salford so far they look a lot more fitter this year than they did last year.
Should be a cracking game.

Re: Salford at home

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:58 pm
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17698
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Count me in Snowy
:thumb:
c}