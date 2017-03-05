Salford will be very similar to our first 3 games.

It will be close, with only 6-8 points between the sides and it could go either way.

Salford look like a difficult side to beat and although they hung on to their SL status by the narrowest of narrow margins, they are certainly not easy-beats and Sunday will be just as tough as Saints or Hull.



Hopefully we can build on Fridays win and back it up with another.



It goes without saying that, we need to take points of the clubs our our ilk, especially at home.



Cant decide whether we want another mud bath or a dry pitch but, our defence has been excellent so far and therefore I'm hoping for a narrow Wakefield win.



Come on Trin !