It looks very strong and I'm less confident against Salford than I was against Sts.

But saying that, most of that team played against us last year when Scruton ran back and caught Dobson.

Lui and Carney being the big difference.



We'll have to be at our best and that means the attack being better than the last 3 outings. We are wasting good chances so far. We need to step up now.