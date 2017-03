TwistTheMellonMan wrote: Both Carneys should be back for us so i guess we'd line up like this



O'brien

Carney

Sau

Whelham

Evalds

Lui

Dobson

Kopzcak

Tomkins

Mossop

Jones

Griffin

Flanagan



Brining

Tasi

Krasniqi

T.Carney

Thats a good team to be fair - reckon Wakeys best chance will need us to dominate up the middle and stop you getting a platform for Dobson and the wife beater.That side with Sau and Carney could give us a proper headache, especially with O'Brien chiming in. Need to be up and on them before they can get motoring.