With the game at Oldham between the Roughyeds and the Dewsbury Rams postponed due to an unfit pitch, there were just five fixtures played on Sunday in round five of the Kingstone Press Championship.Both Hull KR, at home to the Eagles, and Featherstone Rovers who were at home to newly promoted Rochdale Hornets, looked to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. Elsewhere London hosted Bradford, Batley were at home to Swinton and Halifax took on Toulouse.