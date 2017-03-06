Not a wind up Vasty. I think he is the best ref, we have been the most penalised team for a few years, not refs fault, coaches and players at fault for not reacting. as someone has pointed out we have lost more than our fair share of games over the last years no matter who is the ref. Think we are improving on the penalty front this season to date.
