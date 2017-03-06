|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1592
Location: wakefield
|
Liked the way he did not sin bin MCB for holding down as well.
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1211
|
Still say that the timing of the penalties was designed to cause maximum impact on the game. TBF he could have binned MCB for the holding down penalty - but I dont want to be fair, Ive seen him ref us out of too many games and also cause havoc from the sidelines.
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:49 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1467
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
Can someone please clarify the exact ruling ??
From what I saw Fifita played the ball correctly and then moved forward, however, as he did so the two Saints markers split and turned back towards their own line. Fifita was nowhere near them at any point and certainly did not make contact with either and then Child blew for the penalty. if he had made contact and impeded them making a tackle then fair enough, but he didn't !!!
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14853
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Well I for one thought Mr Child had a first class game. Only 13 penalties ( 8 to Saints 5 to Trinity ). He allowed the game to flow as much as possible, he instructions were clear. He did not penalize not standing square and offside unless it was obvious. Fafita moning of the mark was a blatant penalty, yes other players moved of the mark but not as much as Fafita did on that occasion, he was running into the defenders. Our coaches need to get him sorted on that area. Yes Mr Child could have blown 30 penalties at least for moving of the mark, that would have wrecked the game, he only gave the most obvious. The way the refs have been instructed to rule on obstruction means that he again made the correct call on the possible Saints obstruction prior to one of their tries. He called the Miller penalty try perfectly, under huge pressure he very professionally ignored the state of the game, the home fans. He called exactly what he saw : no try as Miller got nowhere been allowed to touch the ball down and Please check for a possible penalty try.
All in all a first class performance from Mr Child. A tough job and in those conditions he made some quality decisions. He performance matched our players superb effort. Credit where credit is due.
You are obviously not on message. Child hates Wakey & does his utmost to ensure they lose every game while deliberately winding up the speccies.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8674
|
We have only won 5 out of the last 25 games that he has refereed. For whatever reason his 'style ' doesn't suit our players...
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4993
Location: Over there
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
We have only won 5 out of the last 25 games that he has refereed. For whatever reason his 'style ' doesn't suit our players...
We have probably won around 5 out of the last 25 games full stop.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:04 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25498
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Well I for one thought Mr Child had a first class game. Only 13 penalties ( 8 to Saints 5 to Trinity ). He allowed the game to flow as much as possible, he instructions were clear. He did not penalize not standing square and offside unless it was obvious. Fafita moning of the mark was a blatant penalty, yes other players moved of the mark but not as much as Fafita did on that occasion, he was running into the defenders. Our coaches need to get him sorted on that area. Yes Mr Child could have blown 30 penalties at least for moving of the mark, that would have wrecked the game, he only gave the most obvious. The way the refs have been instructed to rule on obstruction means that he again made the correct call on the possible Saints obstruction prior to one of their tries. He called the Miller penalty try perfectly, under huge pressure he very professionally ignored the state of the game, the home fans. He called exactly what he saw : no try as Miller got nowhere been allowed to touch the ball down and Please check for a possible penalty try.
All in all a first class performance from Mr Child. A tough job and in those conditions he made some quality decisions. He performance matched our players superb effort. Credit where credit is due.
Your best wind up ever
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10938Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
tigertot wrote:
You are obviously not on message. Child hates Wakey & does his utmost to ensure they lose every game while deliberately winding up the speccies.
and you have fallen for that?
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3474
|
The timing of the penalties are what intrigued me most, Sts looked very mech like they were going to score and seize the initiative. We weathered three back to back sets and all was well because it was only a matter of time before Sts scored. We then forced an error and got the ball back, all that Sts pressure and the inevitable try looked like not happening. Then along comes Child with an unbelievable penalty and Sts get the ball back allowing them to continue pressuring our line. TRY and job done!
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 226
|
The Avenger wrote:
The timing of the penalties are what intrigued me most, Sts looked very mech like they were going to score and seize the initiative. We weathered three back to back sets and all was well because it was only a matter of time before Sts scored. We then forced an error and got the ball back, all that Sts pressure and the inevitable try looked like not happening. Then along comes Child with an unbelievable penalty and Sts get the ball back allowing them to continue pressuring our line. TRY and job done!
Spot on Avenger.
|
