bellycouldtackle wrote:

Well I for one thought Mr Child had a first class game. Only 13 penalties ( 8 to Saints 5 to Trinity ). He allowed the game to flow as much as possible, he instructions were clear. He did not penalize not standing square and offside unless it was obvious. Fafita moning of the mark was a blatant penalty, yes other players moved of the mark but not as much as Fafita did on that occasion, he was running into the defenders. Our coaches need to get him sorted on that area. Yes Mr Child could have blown 30 penalties at least for moving of the mark, that would have wrecked the game, he only gave the most obvious. The way the refs have been instructed to rule on obstruction means that he again made the correct call on the possible Saints obstruction prior to one of their tries. He called the Miller penalty try perfectly, under huge pressure he very professionally ignored the state of the game, the home fans. He called exactly what he saw : no try as Miller got nowhere been allowed to touch the ball down and Please check for a possible penalty try.

All in all a first class performance from Mr Child. A tough job and in those conditions he made some quality decisions. He performance matched our players superb effort. Credit where credit is due.