WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James child

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity James child

 
Post a reply

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:42 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1592
Location: wakefield
Liked the way he did not sin bin MCB for holding down as well.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:45 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1211
Still say that the timing of the penalties was designed to cause maximum impact on the game. TBF he could have binned MCB for the holding down penalty - but I dont want to be fair, Ive seen him ref us out of too many games and also cause havoc from the sidelines.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:49 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1467
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Can someone please clarify the exact ruling ??
From what I saw Fifita played the ball correctly and then moved forward, however, as he did so the two Saints markers split and turned back towards their own line. Fifita was nowhere near them at any point and certainly did not make contact with either and then Child blew for the penalty. if he had made contact and impeded them making a tackle then fair enough, but he didn't !!!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 4:52 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14853
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Well I for one thought Mr Child had a first class game. Only 13 penalties ( 8 to Saints 5 to Trinity ). He allowed the game to flow as much as possible, he instructions were clear. He did not penalize not standing square and offside unless it was obvious. Fafita moning of the mark was a blatant penalty, yes other players moved of the mark but not as much as Fafita did on that occasion, he was running into the defenders. Our coaches need to get him sorted on that area. Yes Mr Child could have blown 30 penalties at least for moving of the mark, that would have wrecked the game, he only gave the most obvious. The way the refs have been instructed to rule on obstruction means that he again made the correct call on the possible Saints obstruction prior to one of their tries. He called the Miller penalty try perfectly, under huge pressure he very professionally ignored the state of the game, the home fans. He called exactly what he saw : no try as Miller got nowhere been allowed to touch the ball down and Please check for a possible penalty try.
All in all a first class performance from Mr Child. A tough job and in those conditions he made some quality decisions. He performance matched our players superb effort. Credit where credit is due.


You are obviously not on message. Child hates Wakey & does his utmost to ensure they lose every game while deliberately winding up the speccies.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:19 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8674
We have only won 5 out of the last 25 games that he has refereed. For whatever reason his 'style ' doesn't suit our players...
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:54 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4992
Location: Over there
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
We have only won 5 out of the last 25 games that he has refereed. For whatever reason his 'style ' doesn't suit our players...


We have probably won around 5 out of the last 25 games full stop.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 6:04 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25498
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Well I for one thought Mr Child had a first class game. Only 13 penalties ( 8 to Saints 5 to Trinity ). He allowed the game to flow as much as possible, he instructions were clear. He did not penalize not standing square and offside unless it was obvious. Fafita moning of the mark was a blatant penalty, yes other players moved of the mark but not as much as Fafita did on that occasion, he was running into the defenders. Our coaches need to get him sorted on that area. Yes Mr Child could have blown 30 penalties at least for moving of the mark, that would have wrecked the game, he only gave the most obvious. The way the refs have been instructed to rule on obstruction means that he again made the correct call on the possible Saints obstruction prior to one of their tries. He called the Miller penalty try perfectly, under huge pressure he very professionally ignored the state of the game, the home fans. He called exactly what he saw : no try as Miller got nowhere been allowed to touch the ball down and Please check for a possible penalty try.
All in all a first class performance from Mr Child. A tough job and in those conditions he made some quality decisions. He performance matched our players superb effort. Credit where credit is due.


Your best wind up ever :lol:
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bigalf, Bull Mania, dboy, dull nickname, eastardsley, exiledcat, faddy860, fullofhope, JINJER, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, Kenny236, lampyboy, les-goose, PHe, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Dreadnought, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay and 301 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,7782,16875,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}