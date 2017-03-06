Can someone please clarify the exact ruling ??
From what I saw Fifita played the ball correctly and then moved forward, however, as he did so the two Saints markers split and turned back towards their own line. Fifita was nowhere near them at any point and certainly did not make contact with either and then Child blew for the penalty. if he had made contact and impeded them making a tackle then fair enough, but he didn't !!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, Deeencee, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Fozzysalforddevil, got there, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, Kiyan, lampyboy, malpalu, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, TrinityIHC, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, WF Rhino, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 274 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}