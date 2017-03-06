WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:26 am
pocket 4's
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1492
Location: At work
I've no issue with the Fifita penalty actually - as long as it applied consistently. Its just we don't see it applied anywhere else at all.

He shouldn't be trundling forward like that after playing the ball and compromising the markers. He kept doing it after the penalty as well but got away with it.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:57 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12726
Location: Ossett
pocket 4's wrote:
I've no issue with the Fifita penalty actually - as long as it applied consistently.


And therein lies the problem - you will see players moving off the mark many times over the course of a weekend, but it's rarely penalised; he suddenly decided to penalise Fifita for it - and it lead directly to a try, which put Saints back in the game.

The issue with Mr Child, in my view, is that he's liable to penalising a particular player rather than an offence.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 10:36 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1426
Location: The world is my oyster!
pocket 4's wrote:
I've no issue with the Fifita penalty actually - as long as it applied consistently. Its just we don't see it applied anywhere else at all.

He shouldn't be trundling forward like that after playing the ball and compromising the markers. He kept doing it after the penalty as well but got away with it.


I agree with this. By the laws of the game it was a penalty all day long. The only problem is we have lack of consistency which is why I (and others) get frustrated.

The next penalty against Fifita (not "Fafita" for those who persistently spell it incorrectly) I thought was harsh. It was a tackle where Fifita retained control, it just looked unusual.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:20 am
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1205
But the timing of the penalties, the number of head-high shots that Sts got away with and other little niggles throughout the game could make you suspicious its the Ref trying to get one team back into the game at the expense of impartiality. Not quite as obvious as Ganson was, but he's working on it!

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:41 am
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 225
wakeyrule wrote:
But the timing of the penalties, the number of head-high shots that Sts got away with and other little niggles throughout the game could make you suspicious its the Ref trying to get one team back into the game at the expense of impartiality. Not quite as obvious as Ganson was, but he's working on it!

Agree totally :shock:

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:25 pm
pocket 4's
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1492
Location: At work
bren2k wrote:
And therein lies the problem - you will see players moving off the mark many times over the course of a weekend, but it's rarely penalised; he suddenly decided to penalise Fifita for it - and it lead directly to a try, which put Saints back in the game.

The issue with Mr Child, in my view, is that he's liable to penalising a particular player rather than an offence.


My main gripe with Child is that he probably knows the rules too much and penalises way too often for minor technical stuff, without applying common sense and letting the game flow to any extent. Basically he spoils a lot of games and turns it into the James Child show, much to its detriment.

Oh and that he always seems to spoil our games far too often.

In a vacuum, the Fifita trundle forward should be penalty. The rough treatment of Fages is borderline but Child will always choose to penalise for borderline stuff. Fifita needs to be smarter in my opinion as he does stand out to refs and the opposition team will play on that.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:50 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6050
James Child seems to hold a grudge longer than most women do against a certain player or a certain team.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:28 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4988
Location: Over there
I thought he was having an okay game until the second half, when I wondered whether his Saints-loving boss had got in his ear at half-time in the way he did with Roby, the last time (probably) we were ahead against Saints at half-time. The dubious calls seemed to go Saints way after half-time.

To be fair to him though, he could have just ruled out the Miller try. He thought it was a penalty try that would probably give us the game and he asked for it to be checked. if he hadn't have bothered, because he could see that Miller hadn't grounded it, we wouldn't have won.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: James child

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 2:45 pm
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1205
I thought Ganson was no longer on the RL scene?
c}