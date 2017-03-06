bren2k wrote: And therein lies the problem - you will see players moving off the mark many times over the course of a weekend, but it's rarely penalised; he suddenly decided to penalise Fifita for it - and it lead directly to a try, which put Saints back in the game.



The issue with Mr Child, in my view, is that he's liable to penalising a particular player rather than an offence.

My main gripe with Child is that he probably knows the rules too much and penalises way too often for minor technical stuff, without applying common sense and letting the game flow to any extent. Basically he spoils a lot of games and turns it into the James Child show, much to its detriment.Oh and that he always seems to spoil our games far too often.In a vacuum, the Fifita trundle forward should be penalty. The rough treatment of Fages is borderline but Child will always choose to penalise for borderline stuff. Fifita needs to be smarter in my opinion as he does stand out to refs and the opposition team will play on that.