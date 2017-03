pocket 4's wrote: I've no issue with the Fifita penalty actually - as long as it applied consistently. Its just we don't see it applied anywhere else at all.



He shouldn't be trundling forward like that after playing the ball and compromising the markers. He kept doing it after the penalty as well but got away with it.

I agree with this. By the laws of the game it was a penalty all day long. The only problem is we have lack of consistency which is why I (and others) get frustrated.The next penalty against Fifita (not "Fafita" for those who persistently spell it incorrectly) I thought was harsh. It was a tackle where Fifita retained control, it just looked unusual.